Le Pen and the socialists save the French prime minister in the motion of censure presented by Mélenchon

The French Prime Minister, François Bayrou, faced his first major test before the National Assembly this Thursday. The motion of censure presented by the France Insoumise party – with the support of environmentalist and communist deputies – has not succeeded as it did not obtain enough votes this Thursday.

It is an expected result, since the abstention of the extreme right, which in the previous days had announced that “it would not censor a priori” to the Government, made it impossible to reach the 288 votes necessary to overthrow the Executive. To this abstention was added at the last minute that of the socialist deputies. In the days before the decisive vote, all parties had announced their position, except the Socialist Party. The motion finally obtained only 131 votes in favor.

Over the last few weeks, the socialist leaders had negotiated – in the company of representatives of the Ecologists and the French Communist Party – a possible non-censorship agreement with Bayrou and his Government, which has the support of the centrist coalition and the conservative deputies of the Republicans.

And if, in this sense, on Tuesday morning the general secretary of the socialists, Olivier Faure, had been optimistic about the possibility of closing said agreement, Bayrou’s general policy statement on Tuesday had put a brake on the talks. In his speech, Bayrou agreed to reopen discussions to modify the 2023 pension reform, as requested by the PS, but added that “in case there is no agreement, the current law will continue to apply.”

This is an unacceptable condition for the left-wing parties that had participated in the negotiations (only France Insoumise refused to meet with the Government). They consider that this is equivalent to giving a veto right to the employers, favoring the maintenance of the law in its current state. “If employers know that if the negotiations fail, the reform will be applied, it is evident that the negotiations will never come to fruition,” also denounced the General Secretary of the General Labor Conference, Sophie Binet.

“The accounts still do not add up, Mr. Prime Minister,” responded the president of the socialist group in the National Assembly, Boris Vallaud. “We have assumed our responsibilities, you assume yours.” However, although after Bayrou’s speech, environmentalists and communists quickly announced that they would add their votes to the motion presented, the Socialist Party postponed its decision until the last minute. “The authorities of the Socialist Party and the Assembly group will meet between now and the censure debate,” the party leadership had declared to Agence France-Presse on Wednesday night.

Cracks on the left

To convince the socialists, on Wednesday afternoon Bayrou clarified that he would present a new text on pensions to Parliament if “progress” was achieved between the social partners, even “without a general agreement”, coming closer to the requests of the PS. In addition, he made a new gesture towards the left by canceling the elimination of 4,000 jobs in national education, a measure planned by his predecessor, Michel Barnier.

Bayrou’s gestures finally managed to convince the socialists. In the gallery of the Assembly, its secretary general, Olivier Faure, highlighted this Thursday the “openness to commitment” of his formation and justified his vote by pointing out that the socialists had achieved “concessions that would not have existed without the debate.” “We are not ashamed to negotiate,” he added in reference to the criticism of the formation of France Insoumise and assured that they will give “every opportunity to negotiations.” In the same intervention he warned Bayrou: “If we have the feeling that the debate is blocked, we will present a motion of censure. “We will not accept the status quo.”

The position of socialists, communists and environmentalists, who have agreed to negotiate with the Government, has been a cause of tension with the Insoumise France party (LFI), their ally in the coalition of progressive forces of the New Popular Front (NFP). The leader of LFI, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, has been particularly critical of the leaders of his former party, the PS, whom he had accused of “servility” before announcing his abstention.

Minutes after learning of the socialists’ decision not to vote censure with the rest of the left, Mélenchon reacted with a message on the social network X. “The PS has broken the New Popular Front. But he capitulates alone. The other three groups voted in favor of censure. “We keep fighting.”

The pressure that the rebellious leader exerts on the socialists also makes the other members of the coalition uncomfortable. “Frankly, when Jean-Luc Mélenchon tells the socialists ‘go back to your booth! ‘ or ‘go back home’, that does not help people to decide calmly, and always with a virilistic or humiliating vocabulary,” lamented the secretary of Los Ecologistas Marine Tondelier.

Expectations for the future

Although the announcement by the extreme right deputies that they would not vote in favor of censure condemned the viability of the motion, this first vote was an important test to know the room for maneuver that Bayrou has in the future, in particular regarding the negotiation of budgets, the processing of which condemned Michel Barnier and his Governmentbrought down by the motion of censure that followed the approval by decree of the text.

The bills prepared by the current Executive – which are based on those prepared by Barnier – have begun to be discussed this week in the Senate and will reach the Assembly committees in the coming days. The Government has announced that it hopes to approve the budget laws before March 1.

To do this, it needs to reach new agreements, even if they are minimal, with the socialists. Due to the French parliamentary fragmentation that has marked politics since the legislative elections of July 2024, Bayrou, when the time comes, will need the abstention of the socialists either in a vote on the law or in a new motion of censure if it is passed. approved by decree.

All this without losing the support of centrists and conservatives. “Apparently, 84% of French people believe that the Government will not arrive at the end of the year,” François Bayrou said ironically on Tuesday in the gallery of the National Assembly. “Sometimes I wonder where the other 16% get their optimism from…”