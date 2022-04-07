BEATRIZ JUDGE Correspondent in Paris Thursday, April 7, 2022, 9:00 p.m.



Marine Le Pen, candidate for the far-right National Regroupment party, and Éric Zemmour, candidate for Reconquest, are fighting each other this Sunday in the first round of the French presidential elections to win the most ultra vote. Le Pen – daughter of the founder of the National Front, Jean-Maire Le Pen – is second in voting intentions (24%) behind outgoing president Emmanuel Macron (26.5%), who starts as the favorite, according to the latest poll by Ifop.

“I beg you, go vote. In presidential elections, one does not abstain. Take back control”, Le Pen urged this Thursday in Perpignan, in his last electoral rally before the first round of the elections, which will take place this Sunday. “If the people vote, the people win,” added the far-right leader, who was convinced that her victory has never been so close to her.

Zemmour, who before entering politics was a well-known journalist and television talk show host, announced his candidacy this fall, which was a real political earthquake in France. The former journalist turned the electoral campaign upside down. He skyrocketed in the polls and was practically tied with Le Pen in the polls.

The Reconquista candidate signed several important National Regrouping officials and even managed to convince Marion Maréchal, Le Pen’s niece and muse of the most traditionalist extreme right, to join his campaign team. But it seems that she will be of little use to him.

In recent weeks he has lost steam in the polls, weighed down by his xenophobic proclamations, his unapologetic Islamophobia and his pro-Russian positions. He also defends the supremacist theory of the ‘great replacement’, a conspiracy theory that maintains that the white population is being replaced by immigrants. Now Zemmour is fourth in the polls, behind Macron, Le Pen and leftist candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon. He has an 8.5% voting intention.

Next to Zemmour, Le Pen seems moderate. The far-right candidate, who has more pull than her opponent among the popular classes, has preferred to focus this campaign on the loss of purchasing power, the main concern of the French, although she has also talked about immigration and citizen security, her issues favourites.

Work of “de-demonization”



It seems that the work of “de-diabolization” that he began when he took the reins of the party is also bearing fruit. Now it seems that citizens are not so afraid of voting for the extreme right, as was the case when his father led the National Front.

The Reconquista candidate does not believe that he has contributed with his candidacy to “humanize” or “de-diabolize” Marine Le Pen. “I know the anti-fascist theater, as Lionel Jospin said, everything is a circus,” he warns. Zemmour predicts that if Le Pen qualifies for the second round, the demonizing campaign of the National Regrouping candidate will begin “on Sunday at 8:01 p.m.”, when the first electoral results begin to be known.

Zemmour is still convinced that he can still pull off “the upset” on Sunday and go through to the second round. “The polls are wrong all the time. Nothing is decided, you have to go vote, for me, ”asks the ultra candidate. The Reconquista candidate says that on April 25, the day after the second round, he will be “either President of the Republic or head of the opposition.”

President Emmanuel Macron, who starts as the favorite in the polls, is running for re-election after five years in power in a two-round presidential election, on April 10 and 24.

If, as all the polls predict, Macron and Le Pen meet again at the polls in the second round, the candidate of The Republic on the Move would prevail by a narrower margin than five years ago: 52.5% for Macron and 47, 7% for Le Pen, according to the latest Elabe survey. In 2017, Macron defeated Le Pen in the second round with 66.1% of the vote, compared to 33.9% of the vote for the far-right.

Aware that the extreme right could be closer than ever to conquering the Elysee Palace, Macron is trying to revive “the republican front”. Generally, the left and right parties ally against the extreme right party in the second round to prevent them from winning the elections. This time, “the republican front will be with us and against Emmanuel Macron,” says Sébastien Chenu, spokesman for Le Pen.