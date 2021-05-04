The French justice acquitted on Tuesday the leader of the extreme right Marine Le Pen and the MEP Gilbert Collard, tried for having published on Twitter in 2015 photographs of executions of the jihadist group Islamic State.

The Nanterre court (outside Paris) argued in its decision that Le Pen and Collard had published these photographs for “informational purposes” and that their dissemination “contributed to public debate” and “did not trivialize” the violence.

In December 2015, Le Pen posted three photos of executions by the Islamic State on his Twitter account, after French journalist Jean-Jacques Bourdin compared his party, the National Front (now National Regrouping), to the jihadists.

“The Islamic State, this is it,” wrote Le Pen. The photos showed a Syrian soldier crushed by a tank, a Jordanian pilot burned alive in a cage and the decapitated body of American journalist James Foley. Collard posted another photograph of atrocities by the jihadists.

The prosecution had requested a 5,000 euro fine each for “disseminating images that are violent or that seriously violate human dignity, likely to be seen by minors.”