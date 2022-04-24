AA Sunday, April 24, 2022, 23:08



Marine Le Pen has lost her second elections against Emmanuel Macron, and as soon as the first polls were known, she has recognized her defeat. But if in 2017 the extreme right could already be more than satisfied by obtaining almost 34% of the votes, it must be even more so when it exceeded 40% in the second duel of this 2022.

Le Pen emerged victorious shortly after the results were known. Little less than she would have reached the Elysée. Her speech focused on the change that a France needs that, even so, has not given her the majority. “Millions of compatriots have opted for change.” she highlighted. “I will never abandon the French,” proclaimed the far-right leader, who sees “hope” in the results.

Despite the defeat, the fact is that Le Pen has a promising future. He has contested Macron in the last two presidential elections. And, in the latter, he has obtained more than 40% of the votes. Within five years, Macron will not be able to present himself again, according to French law. Any other rival will have to overcome that more than 40% of the voters who have supported the candidate of the extreme right.