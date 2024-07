Marine Le Pen, a big name in RN, criticized a post by the Russian government with a photo of her and a message about “national sovereignty” | Photo: EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Marine Le Pen, a three-time presidential candidate for France’s nationalist right and a big name in the National Rally (RN) party, said on Wednesday (3) that a publication by the Russian Foreign Ministry in which the Kremlin sought to associate itself with her party may have been an attempt at electoral “interference”.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry had published on X a photo of a smiling Le Pen along with a statement by the deputy director of the ministry’s Information and Press Department, Andrei Nastasin.

“The people of France are seeking a sovereign foreign policy that serves their national interests and a break with the dictates of Washington and Brussels,” Nastasin said.

“The French authorities will not be able to ignore these profound changes in the attitudes of the vast majority of citizens,” he added.

According to information from the French newspaper Le Figaro, Le Pen responded to Nastasin’s statement and suggested that the post may have been published with the aim of harming RN in the legislative elections, which will have a second round next Sunday (7).

“If they thought there was any interest [do RN de uma aproximação com a Rússia]they wouldn’t have tweeted [essa mensagem]”, he said.

“When you make such an ostentatious and provocative tweet, it can be considered a form of interference [eleitoral]”, he stated.

Accused in the past of having sympathy for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Le Pen has reiterated that, if the RN comes to power through legislative elections, obtaining an absolute majority in the National Assembly and the seat of prime minister, France will continue to help Ukraine in the war against Russia.

However, she ruled out sending French troops to Ukraine, which has already been considered by President Emmanuel Macron.