Right-wing leader Marine Le Pen accused the French far-left of preparing demonstrations and protests if her party, the right-wing National Rally (RN), wins the French legislative elections, and demanded that everyone, starting with the president of the France, Emmanuel Macron, ask for respect for the results.

“The President of the Republic should first and foremost ask that democracy and elections be respected,” declared Le Pen this Wednesday (26) in an interview with the broadcaster France 2in reaction to a letter from Macron, published on Monday (24) in the press, in which he said that the programs of the RN and the left-wing party França Insubmissa would lead the country to a “civil war”.

Le Pen said that if the left wins the elections on June 30 and July 7, there will be no protests, but if her party wins, “then there will probably be demonstrations in the streets.”

“Therefore, the person responsible [pelos eventuais distúrbios] It’s the extreme left,” he added.

All polls published since the elections were called show Le Pen’s more nationalist right as the clear winner, which, combined with some members of the conventional right-wing party The Republicans (LR), and in particular its president, Éric Ciotti, could reach up to 36% of the votes in the first round.

The new Popular Front, which brings together the coalition of the four left and extreme left parties, would be in second place with just under 30%, while Macron’s bloc would be relegated to third place, with just over 20%.

The French secret services anticipate disturbances as soon as the results of the first and second rounds are known, as Paris police chief Laurent Núñez warned this Wednesday in an interview with the radio station France Inter. (With EFE Agency)