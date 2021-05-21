Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Le Parisien newspaper reported that the Argentine star, Lionel Messi, made a decision regarding his future, indicating that he would like to stay in Barcelona, ​​to end his European career there, before heading to America.

The newspaper said that Messi made his decision despite the financial hardship that the “Catalan” club is going through, which may result in a large difference in his salary than he would have received, in the event that he signed with the French club Paris Saint-Germain, which closely monitors Messi’s position, but he does not intend to Move to join him, unless he finally decides to leave “Barca”.

Contrary to what is reported that Messi’s family wants to stay with Barcelona, ​​the newspaper said that his family is pressuring him to leave “Catalonia” to Paris Saint-Germain, as the guarantees of the sports project in the short term there are better than in Barcelona, ​​given that Messi does not It is known until now whether Juan Laporta, president of the “Catalan” club, is able to return “Barca” to the coronation podiums, especially the European Champions League, a goal that the “Blaugrana” fans also aspire to.

The newspaper pointed out that Messi aims to continue in Europe for the next two seasons, until the summer of 2023, to leave after that to America, in order to end his football career there, as best as possible, as salaries are very high in North America, unlike other benefits that he can obtain On her, as happened with other stars, such as Frenchman Thierry Henry and Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic.