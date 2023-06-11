Among the novelties of the second list of Luis de la Fuente as coach there was a signing. The Frenchman from the Royal Society Robin Le Normand (Pabu, 26 years old), who got tired of waiting for a call from Didier Deschamps and who, after months of efforts by the Spanish federation, obtained Spanish nationality on May 24, just in time for enter a week later in the call of Spain for the semifinal of the League of Nations on Thursday against Italy (20.45, La1). Along the way, Deschamps tried to persuade him not to change the flag, but it was too late: “That didn’t change anything in my head,” he said this Sunday at the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas.

“I have chosen where I felt good, where I saw myself, where I saw confidence. And little by little, after two days here, I think I have made the right choice, ”she said.

The federation offices had already studied the possibility of signing the center-back during Luis Enrique’s tenure, but until the World Cup the footballer still trusted that France would include him in their plans. After Qatar, he seemed to close the road to his country of origin: “In France there was a lot of competition, many injured too, but it is true that I was excited and it has been hard for me not to be called up. But that’s it, it’s past, ”he said in an interview with Noticias de Gipuzkoa.

It was not the only time that he explained in public that he would have liked to play with France. Two years ago in the SER they asked him what he would do if Luis Enrique summoned him: “No, no. I only want to play with France. Spain? My family kills me. But it doesn’t matter if it’s Spain or Germany. I only want with France ”. That phrase has haunted him these months of paperwork, until this very Sunday in the conference room: “It’s an interview… You’re younger… You arrive in Spain and playing with Spain remains a hypothesis. You have just arrived, you start playing with the first team… But after all my journey, where I have trained as a professional has been in Spain. With more maturity, surely you try to take a little more height in the situation and you value it in a different way”.

When Le Normand arrived in Spain in 2016 and settled in a campsite with his family, he was a long way from any team. He was 19 years old and Brest, from Ligue 2, the French second division, had ruled him out, with whom he had only played one game that course. But Eric Olhats, the scout who recommended the signing of Antoine Griezmann to Real, saw something useful and took him to San Sebastián. What Olhats intuited was not obvious: “I arrived and I had almost no level to play in Second B. There were hours of video, of suffering, of repeating the same exercises. In that sense Imanol Bailiff [entonces entrenador del filial, ahora del primer equipo] It has been a very important piece”, he recalled this Sunday.

He recognizes progress in several areas, but he is clear about the one that stands out: “The tactics come first, because physically he had a good base, but tactically he had weaknesses, and then technically as well. Technically, where I came from they asked me for much less when it came to having the ball, to find the midfielders. And the Real’s style is that, having possession, driving away. Without forgetting to defend well and be forceful behind, ”he explained. “That also counted in my decision to go with Spain. They have prepared me, they have demanded of me, and after eight years, you want to repay that trust.”

For this reason, he says that when he felt the interest of the federation and Luis de la Fuente, Deschamps no longer had the option of convincing him to back down: “First are my values. We had spoken and I saw the confidence that everyone had given me, ”he explained. His decision to opt for Spain was hardly delayed: “That a France coach appreciates you is very good, but as I have always said, Spain has been there from the first minute. I have been here for many years, I feel very good and very happy in Spain”.

De la Fuente wins at the last moment to face Italy, a center-back with good ball output and forceful, with the highest percentage of aerial duels won this season in the League.

