Robin Le Normand will play for Atlético de Madrid. After releasing eight players and freeing up the salaries of players such as Saúl Ñíguez and Álvaro Morata, the transfer market has been marked by rumours that have never come to fruition. Until this Saturday, the club announced an agreement with Real Sociedad for the transfer of Spanish-French defender Robin Le Normand, champion with Spain at the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

Negotiations for the 27-year-old player began at the beginning of the summer and the signing was considered a done deal. The lack of official information surrounded the operation in mystery, although the delay has been linked to issues of the clubs’ financial balance. Atlético de Madrid has now confirmed the operation through a brief message on its X account. “Atletico de Madrid and Real Sociedad have reached an agreement for the transfer of Robin Le Normand that will be finalised in the next few days, when the player returns from the holidays he is enjoying after being crowned champion of the European Championship on 14 July.”

Strengthening the defence was the main priority for Simeone’s men. Last season, Atlético had to fight until the end to qualify for the Champions League and finished fourth in the league behind Girona; they were also beaten by Athletic and Borussia Dortmund in their respective quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey and Champions League. Jan Oblak, once the symbol of the team’s defensive security, conceded 68 goals in 54 games, his worst record. The deal was closed at around 35 million euros, adding the fixed amount and the variables.

Following the departure of Stefan Savic, Mario Hermoso, Gabriel Paulista and Çaglar Söyüncü, the team’s defensive zone not only suffered a drop in quality, but also in quantity. In addition to the loss of the four defenders, there are those of Álvaro Morata, Saúl Ñíguez, Memphis Depay and Vitolo, which increases the number of absences in the current transfer market by eight. Their departures allow the club to lighten its wage bill, while the club works to seal its big desired sale for this summer: Joao Félix.

On the other hand, Robin Le Normand represents the first arrival at the club in a summer in which the project needs adjustments to continue performing at the highest level. With his arrival, Simeone will be able to count on the defensive bulwark that he so badly needs. In the txuri-urdin team, where he arrived from French side Brest, Le Normand played 221 games where he gradually became one of the most reliable defenders in the League, especially in terms of duels won and aerial power.

The transfer that opens the floodgates

If there is one thing that has characterised this transfer market for Atlético de Madrid, it has been the constant flow of rumours in the media. The confirmation of the signing of Le Normand opens the way for other announcements.

Following Morata’s departure, the club only has the young Samu Omorodion as a reference striker. In the last week, various media have pointed to an agreement between Atlético and Girona to sign last season’s top scorer, the Ukrainian Artem Dovbyk. However, the latest information coming from Italy suggests that Roma have fully entered into the operation and could close the signing.

With less than a month to go until the 2024-2025 season kicks off, Simeone’s squad is short of players and needs reinforcements. After Le Normand, the club is expected to unleash the domino effect needed to bring in more arrivals in the coming days.

