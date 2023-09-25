Le Monde, here’s how the corporate balance changes: the move of the owner of Iliad

Important movements in publishing Frenchthe balance changes for “Le Monde“, the historic Parisian newspaper suffers a shock due to the reinforcement in the group of Xavier Niel who buys the 49% from Daniel Kretinsky, which thus exits the capital. Through his holding company NJJ Presse, the founder of Iliad – we read in La Stampa – will absorb the shares purchased by Czech tycoon in 2018which will be transferred together with those he already held in the Press Independence Fund, which he created in 2021. A 50 million acquisition of euros according to the Financial Times, which, based on the NJJ Presse press release, when it is finalized will see how “first two shareholders” of the group il bottom and the Independence Pole.

The second group – continues La Stampa – includes i journalists and employees, in favor of the operation. Niel thus strengthens itself in the sector French editorial, where it already has stakes in Nice-Matin, France-Antilles and Paris-Turf. But also Kretinsky remains a prominent figure in the sector: the investor owns some publications such as Elle And Mariannewhile in 2022 he saved Liberation with a loan of around fifteen million. Kretinsky recently struck a deal with Vivendi to acquire Editis.

