You worked for the French army in Afghanistan. Six years after the departure, they are fighting for their survival and acceptance in France.

Wahid F. shows us a letter from Task Force La Fayette (TFLF), in which his “remarkable willingness to serve and professionalism” as well as his “untiring commitment to the NATO mission and the French army” are praised.

Almost six years after the withdrawal of French soldiers from Afghanistan, this award has lost its shine for him. Outlawed by the Taliban and many other compatriots, Walid F. leads a secret life in Kabul. Because of death threats and violent attacks, he and his wife and four children had to move hastily several times. “I can no longer work because I am afraid of being recognized. It’s just too dangerous, ”he confides in us. His brother was killed by the Taliban in March 2019. Wahid F. still hopes to be able to go to France one day.

This article comes from the new edition Le Monde diplomatique “Frenzy and standstill”, all about mobility. With lots of maps and graphics and texts by Sieglinde Geisel, Manfred Kriener, Robert Macfarlane, Kathrin Röggla and many more. The booklet from the LMd Edition series is available for 9.50 euros in bookstores, in the tazshop and of course at the Homepage of Le Monde diplomatique.

Around 800 Afghans have worked as translators, warehouse workers, cooks or chauffeurs for the French army. In military jargon, these native civilians are referred to by the abbreviation PCRL (Personnel civil de recrutement local). They call themselves Tarjuman, which means “interpreter” in Dari, because they acted as mediators between the soldiers and the population. However, at times they were also involved in combat operations.

Between 2001 and 2014, France sent almost 70,000 soldiers to Afghanistan, 90 of whom were killed. Participation in this primarily American war met with little understanding from the French public. At the end of the longest and most expensive military intervention in US history, Washington committed itself in the peace agreement with the Taliban of February 2019 to withdraw all emergency services by May 2021.

Germany also played deaf for a long time

The states involved in the war in Afghanistan treat their former Afghan employees differently. Germany, for example, which sent a similar number of soldiers to Afghanistan as France, also played a long time deaf to the threat reports made by its so-called local staff. It was only after massive pressure that the federal government decided in 2013 to initiate an admission procedure for the Afghan Bundeswehr employees and their “(core) family members”. If approved, the residence permit is currently valid until the end of 2021. Around 1,600 local helpers are still employed by the Bundeswehr on site.

The monthly newspaper for international politics Le Monde diplomatique is also available to try out! With the short subscription digital you get 3 issues in digital version and all texts included for listening for only 4.50 €. You can order here: monde-diplomatique.de/schnupperabo

In France, endangered former helpers could initially only apply for a long-term visa since January 2012, the approval of which depended on the “degree of threat, the quality of the services provided and the ability to integrate”, although this criterion was extremely opaque. Presumably, the main aim was to check how intensively those affected practiced their religion. After completing this selection process, only 73 PCRLs were included.

Thanks to the mobilization of the “Association for Former Afghan Interpreters and Helpers of the French Army” founded by the young lawyer Caroline Decroix, a second admission procedure came into effect in May 2015. However, the government’s information on this offer, which was only valid for a few weeks, was so sparse that in the end only 103 PCRLs with their families were granted a visa. The remaining 149 applications were rejected without a reason and were not re-examined until November 2018. A visa was then issued for another 51 Tarjuman. A total of 227 out of a total of 800 helpers were allowed to settle in France.

To the Taliban all are traitors

Even if the association of former interpreters with the help of volunteer lawyers (like me) has sometimes been able to successfully appeal against notices of rejection, that is not a solution. A right to a visa was not granted. The administrative judges decide on a case-by-case basis, based on the extent of the risk and the role of the applicant for the French army. That sounds cynical, because for the Taliban all Tarjuman are traitors, regardless of whether they are cooks or chauffeurs.

Two decisions of the State Council in 2018 and 2019 could have given them hope again because they could now invoke an expanded law from 1983. According to this, the state is obliged to protect its employees if they are threatened by the exercise of their office. This “functional protection” has now also been extended to non-civil servants who were recruited abroad – even if their employment contract was subject to foreign law.

However, this considerable advance was quickly undone by the cynical game by the Department of Defense in which Afghans must submit their application for “functional protection”. The alleged negligence of the authorities up to now had now turned into the recognizable political will to systematically undermine the applications for protection. The ministry hired seven lawyers who work exclusively to find the weak points in the Tarjuman’s applications. The team examines every document for possible forgeries, whether it is a lease, threatening letter, medical certificate or ID. This is supposed to weaken the requests for functional protection.

Without blinking an eyelid, Defense Ministry officials present at the trial claim that the threats faced by the former local staff are exaggerated or even completely out of thin air. And if they were true, then they would have nothing to do with their previous function. However, this contradicts what that French Parliament, the European Asylum Support Office or the UN High Commissioner for Refugees report.

The Defense Minister does not feel responsible

In July 2019, the French State Council specified the conditions under which functional protection is granted: In future, it must be proven that the threats are personal, current and specific and directly relate to the Tarjuman’s previous function. The only question is how to prove that. Defense Minister Florence Parly almost always appeals the rare court rulings in which a former local worker is granted functional protection. Nor is she making a secret of her intention to prevent the admission of the former civil servants. And it can easily justify its disloyal behavior – with excessive costs, fear of smugglers and illegal immigration or fear of secret terrorists.

The more uncertain the outcome of these lengthy admission procedures and the less hope there is that the dangers on the ground will decrease, the more Afghans will try to leave the country on their own and follow the dangerous path of migrants. These people are driven by the unshakable hope that they will one day reach the land of their hope. Their trip sometimes ends in Iran, India or even Turkey, where President Erdoğan never tires of threatening hundreds of thousands of migrants to be sent back to their countries of origin or the European transit countries. In fact, Turkey expelled 32,000 Afghans between January and September 2019.

For the Tarjuman, once they have left Afghanistan, there is little chance that their applications for functional protection will be accepted, since they are no longer directly exposed to the threat from the Taliban, even if this was the reason for their flight was. So they have no choice but to enter France illegally to apply for asylum.

Forced into illegal entry

Former Afghan local workers are in a paradoxical situation: the state refuses to issue them with visas to enter the country, but if they make it into the country illegally, they can be fairly certain that they will be granted refugee status or subsidiary protection. In any case, this is what the National Asylum Court (CNDA) regularly judges. The Tarjuman are forced to flee in a lonely and dangerous manner in order to ultimately receive the protection to which they are actually entitled.

Since September 2020, a parliamentary commission of inquiry has been busy compiling a balance sheet of the admission procedures for former local staff. It should also ensure more transparency, improve protection and correct the current legal situation, the inadequacies of which the Ministry of Defense has so far exploited. If this law is not developed, the same question will arise tomorrow for the local staff currently employed by the French army in the Sahel and elsewhere.

In the 2017 election campaign, Emmanuel Macron spoke about the desperate situation of the Tarjuman and compared them to the Harkis who fought on the French side in the Algerian War of Independence (1954–1962). Macron admitted at the time that the French state had made a “mistake” against them. Now he has to take responsibility for it.