Sydney (dpa)

Sidney Lohmann, the German women’s national soccer player, missed the training of the players who did not participate in the team’s opening match in the World Cup, which was held in Melbourne.

An official spokeswoman for the national team confirmed that the 23-year-old Lehmann, a Bayern Munich midfielder, did not participate in the training, because she felt a slight strain in the adductor muscle.

Le Mans did not participate in the match that the German national team won 6-0 over the Moroccan national team in the opening match of the World Cup.

Lena Oberdorf, Marina Hegering, and Shoeke Nosken participated in the training session, which was held at Lakeside Stadium.

The newly injured players were available to play in the first match of the group stage, but coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg did not field any of them.

In the case of the Oberdorf midfielder, there is a great chance that the 21-year-old Wolfsburg player will return to the German national team in the second round match against the Colombian national team, scheduled to be held on the 30th of this month in Sydney.

The German national team’s opponent, Euro 2022 runner-up, will be the South Korean national team in the third group stage match, where they will meet on August 3 in Brisbane.