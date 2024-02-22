This was a role already foreseen for the 60-year-old former Technical Director of the WEC program, a position he had held since 2006.

In January, as part of what was billed as a management change aimed at developing the next generation of business leaders at the Cologne-based company – home to the WEC and WRC-engine programs of the Yaris Rally1 – its place in the Endurance team was taken by David Floury.

Vasselon has been announced as TGR's new vice president of strategic motorsport development: “He will be tasked with contributing to the planning and development of future global motorsport activities with a focus on carbon neutrality and hydrogen technology,” says the Toyota press release.

GR H2 Racing Concept Photo by: Toyota Racing

“In this role, he will lead the representation of Totyota Gazoo Racing to the relevant governing bodies around the world.”

Vasselon was already involved in the program to introduce a prototype powered by a hydrogen engine to the Le Mans grid, formalized with the presentation of the GR H2 Concept on the eve of last year's edition of the French race.

The Frenchman was initially expected to move to a new role at the end of the 2024 season, before last month's abrupt management reshuffle which put his day-to-day operations at TRGE's Cologne headquarters on hold.

Floury, who has been part of Toyota WEC since joining the series in 2012 and Vasselon's deputy at TGRE since 2021, has been confirmed as the new technical director; in fact, since January he had held the role as a substitute ad interim.

GR H2 Racing Concept Photo by: Toyota Racing

It now seems likely that the new hydrogen category of the WEC will debut in 2027, following statements by Pierre Fillon, president of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, organizer of Le Mans and promoter of the WEC, according to which a start in 2026 “is not realistic”.

Toyota's GR H2 concept was launched following comments from Vasselon that a hydrogen-powered car winning Le Mans in 2026 “should be possible” if regulations allowed it to compete on equal terms with the Hypercars.

Toyota has already developed the Corolla H2 Concept powered by liquid hydrogen, which participated in the 24 Hours of Fuji valid for the Super Taikyu Series in 2023.

“Hydrogen combustion represents a lighter, simpler and more suitable solution for racing cars than fuel cells,” underlined Vasselon.