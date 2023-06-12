Toyota, front problems explained: a squirrel’s fault

The centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans certainly didn’t pay attention to its favourites. Both the Ferraris and the Toyota in fact, they had several problems: the last in chronological order for the GR010 Hybrid #8, which finished second after suffering extensive damage to the front about 2/3 of the way through the marathon. Damage caused, it is now learned, by theinvestment of a squirrel.

This was communicated by the Japanese company itself, which conducted in-depth analyzes of the bottom of the car, through the technical director Pascal Vasselon.

Vasselon’s words

“There have been some windows where we dominated Ferrari at times. There is logic behind this. Just after one of these competitive moments, Ryo Hirakawa hit a squirrel. It probably wasn’t very small, because it heavily damaged the front. Ryo was struggling until the end of the stint when we were able to change him“, these are the words reported by Autosport. “There was even a moment when we figured we’d lose both cars, because in the same minutes of Kobayashi’s accident, the #8’s engine temperature skyrocketed. We had no indication of what was happening, the aero data was good. Even from the outside everything looked fine, so we decided to disassemble the front: there was a big piece of kevlar stuck inside the suspension, which blocked the flow of the radiator. We removed it and at least with #8 we were able to continue“.

Indeed, after hitting the squirrel, Hirakawa went into trouble, suffering the comeback of Alessandro Pier Guidi, who on Sunday morning recovered a good 45 seconds from a disadvantage after an unfortunate slow zone. For the Japanese manufacturer it was a further insult after the accident that knocked out the #7 of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez. At Ferrari, on the other hand, the result perhaps doesn’t do full justice to the performance of the 499P, which could have scored one-two if a stone hadn’t broken the ERS cooling system of car #50.