Grill full of history

Today the first step, albeit exclusively formal, towards the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024, which will take place next June 15-16 on the legendary French track of the Circuit de la Sarthe. The organizers of the legendary French race, a prominent stage of the WEC calendar, have in fact announced the first official entry list – albeit still provisional – of the race.

The starting list is impressive, testimony to the excellent work done in recent years by the top of the category to relaunch the championship. They will be 62 cars were present at the starting linedivided between Hypercar (23), LMP2 (16) and LMGT3 (23). Ferrari will try to defend the success achieved in 2023 with three crews in the premier category. In addition to the two official cars, the #50 and #51, this year the Cavallino will also field a third 499P, managed independently by the AF Corse team.

The complete entry list

Overall they will be nine manufacturers involved in the Hypercar class, three of which are Italian. In addition to Ferrari, they are also ready to throw down their challenge Lamborghinis – present with two cars – e Isotta Fraschini, starting with just one car. The very rich starting fleet is completed by Porsche, Cadillac, Peugeot, Alpine, Toyota and BMW.

Nine different manufacturers will also battle it out in the always spectacular GT3 categorywith the Italian Ferrari and Lamborghini dueling on the track with the elite of world motorsport: Aston Martin, BMW, Ford, McLaren, Lexus, Corvette and Porsche.

Below you will find the entire entry list for the three categories.