Le Mans has always been the stage where the manufacturers have put their vehicles to the test, taking them to the limit to test their resistence. The same also applies to the drivers: the challenge of completing a one-day race has fascinated the pioneers of the steering wheel since 1923. Winning on the Sarthe circuit is always a special experience and succeeding several times is not for everyone: some pilots have specialized so much to become a legend. Here are the ten most successful on the Sarthe circuit, obviously led by “Mr. Le Mans” Tom Kristensen with its nine affirmations.