There could not have been a more beautiful race to celebrate the Le Mans centenary. Twenty-four hours of high tension, with continuous changes in the lead in the first half of the race, to then set up a no-holds-barred duel between the #8 Toyota and the #51 Ferrari. There is no doubt that the challenge would have continued until the end, resulting in probably one of the most closely contested finishes in the secular history of Le Mans. And it was the constant driving at the limit that mislead Hirakawa, on a Toyota with less than optimal brakes. Ferrari thus achieves a historic success, the tenth overall at La Sarthe in the most important edition. If imagining the Cavallino’s return to the top class was a dream until recently, hypothesizing victory on the first attempt was pure utopia.

The new Reds are pounding

Ferrari breaks a fast that had lasted since 1965, the last absolute success before the Ford hegemony. We can discuss at length the decisiveness or otherwise of the changes to the Balance of Performance on the eve of the French marathon. However, the extraordinary nature of a car capable of making its debut is undeniable travel for 24 consecutive hours without technical problems, with a markedly more consistent pace compared to the first races. Not even the leak in the #50’s cooling system casts shadows on the solidity of the project, this being caused by a stone picked up on the track.

Just ten months ago, the 499P, as splendid as it is fast, was shown for the first time at Imola. And yet, despite its youth, the new creature from Maranello is now celebrating its first absolute success, just as the newborn 296 GT3 won the Nurburgring 24 hours a few weeks earlier. Honor and credit to the technical department led by Ferdinando Cannizzo and to key figures such as those of Antonello Coletta and Giuliano Salvi. Not least was the contribution of the pilots: James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi e Alessandro Pier Guidi. The Piedmontese himself played a leading role in the victory at La Sarthe, with an exceptional stint on Sunday morning, during which he recovered the more than 40 seconds behind Toyota.

Friendly track, but growth is general

Toyota and Ferrari showed extremely similar pace in the morning of Le Mans, when the race was held free from rain and neutralisations. The impression is that with the return of the heat the GR010 was progressively coming back to life and that the 499P, as also seen at Spa, especially liked the milder temperatures. It is difficult to say whether the corrections to the Balance of Performance on the eve were justifiable or not and above all how much they actually influenced the final result. In any case, the 499P was much more constant in terms of tire management than in previous outings, demonstrating the important progress made in the six weeks spent at Spa, where Ferrari had already grown.

However, it should be considered that the Belgian track is the French one were not particularly severe for tire wear, as well as being more limiting for the front tyres, while the initial rounds at Sebring and Portimao placed the emphasis above all on the management of the rear. In what promises to be a Monza full of spectators, it will be interesting to evaluate how much the 499P has grown globally and how much the last two tracks have met the Reds.

Honor to Toyota

Toyota still proved to be among the fastest on track, but there was very little they could do against Ferrari at Le Mans. The good news for the GR010 is equalizing the top speeds of the Red on the Hunaudieres straight without slipstreaming. The change to the BoP certainly didn’t help the Japanese, with the increase in weight which could also have moved the car away from the optimal operating window. The lack of victory in the first challenge against other official manufacturers, however, in no way detracts from what Toyota has built in recent years. Sure, the rhythms and the pressure were very different from the previous editions, but we forget that in Le Mans you race first of all against yourself. Never like this year is gratitude towards Toyota more obligatory, having guaranteed the survival of the WEC alone in the long transition period, which has followed its current popularity.

The race of others

Porsche, Cadillac and Peugeot showed a pace very close to the treads, especially in the frantic initial stages, thanks also to the recent adjustments to the Balance of Performance. There Cadillac Dallara it is the only one that can really be evaluated on the pace maintained on the hot Sunday morning, capable of expressing a pace that kept the #3 car at the limits of the lead lap. Positive surprises are certainly Glickenhaus e Peugeot. The 9X8 has outdone itself, with an encouraging pace that has benefited from a track that rewards the qualities of the front, while the Hypercar of the lion suffers above all from a lack of traction at the rear. The use of wider front tires and the ability to activate the hybrid system at 40km/h earlier than Ferrari and Toyota then gave Peugeot wings in wet track conditions, pushing it to the front for its moment of glory.

The most important news for the French, however, is that they have not encountered any particular reliability problems, which instead plagued the team in the first year of the Hypercar programme. The only thing to report is the failure of the nose and the replacement of the steering box in the final stages of the race. On the other hand, whoever collapses under precarious reliability is Porsche. It is alarming how the 963s have accused problems with German-made components and not just with the standard parts shared with the other LMDhs.

Chapter BoP

It won’t be the 13 extra kilos assigned to Toyota on the eve of Ferrari compared to Ferrari that will sweep away the merits of a historic victory. However, some considerations for the future will be obligatory, not so much on the decisions of the BoP itself, but on the transparency towards the public. The FIA ​​and ACO are known to use virtual simulations to balance performance, but until the decision criteria are explained in detail, there will always be a bitter aftertaste caused by doubts about how to interpret a result. However, if it is true that the organizers have justified the recent changes as inspired by differences between the cars which have turned out to be greater than expected, it is also difficult to hypothesize that there will be an about-face in the future, which would appear as a tacit admission of error.

However, it is better not to indulge in doubts and controversies, because what took place at Le Mans is moving. Sixteen cars and seven manufacturers in a premier class that until last year was struggling to reach five entries, in a weekend that saw Alpine present the car with which it will enter the game in 2024 together with Lamborghini, BMW and Isotta Fraschini. The Centenary of Le Mans has enshrined the rebirth of a sporta passion that has been rekindled after years of hardship and that is rediscovered more alive than ever.