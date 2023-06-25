Ferrari, Le Mans as a flywheel for F1

The triumph of Le Mans has proven as a Ferrari winning in 2023 is not only a dream but also a reality. A reality that was accompanied by the legend of the 24 Hours and the magic of a comeback: exactly half a century in the premier class, Ferrari triumphed at the Circuit de la Sarthe, giving a beating to those who have dominated this race in recent years.

Even the most fervent Ferrari enthusiast can’t avoid seeing the difference in the performance of the Ferrari between Formula 1 and Endurance, yet Le Mans could give the necessary push, even on a psychological level, to get back on track in the Circus. It is the hope of the man who marks the chassis of the most prestigious US four-wheeled races, Giampaolo Dallara.

Dallara’s words

“It’s true that Ferrari hasn’t been able to win in F1 for a long time, but we must not underestimate the extraordinary significance of the feat in the 24 Hours of Le Mans“.

“I felt great pride, as an Italian and as an Emilian. We are talking about a real enterprise. Many imagined that Toyota was unbeatable at Le Mans, or that Porsche was ahead. Instead, in Maranello they accepted the challenge, set to work on a blank sheet of paper and achieved an exceptional result“, these are the words of Dallara a National newspaper. “Everyone’s hope is that my Ferrari friends will be able to take further satisfaction, in the 6 Hours of Monza and obviously also in F1“.