The Garage 56 project is moving forward with development testing of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that we will see in action at next year’s 24h of Le Mans.

As announced on the occasion of the last event held on the Circuit de la Sarthe, the 100th edition of the famous French race – which in 2023 will also be the fourth round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship – the participation by invitation of the Automobile Club de l ‘Ouest was granted to the American car.

Mike Rockenfeller is busy fine-tuning the Hendrick Motorsports-built V8-powered NASCAR Next-Gen machine for round two of the program, encountering some issues but also seeing encouraging signs with progress in what is an all-new project .

NASCAR Garage 56 Le Mans testing at Virginia International Raceway Photo by: Zack Albert / NASCAR Studios

“It’s definitely a big step forward and I wouldn’t know where to start to explain everything – said Rockenfeller – We put together 3.27 miles, with less weight on board and a little more downforce. The tires are the same as the first test at Road Atlanta, but the horsepower is a bit different, so we’ve grown a bit in that area as well.”

“Now we have paddle shifters, traction control, a new dashboard. In short, everything is different. So we are quite close to what we think will be the Le Mans race car. But of course there is still a long way to go long”.

“We will definitely improve the pace and the reliability. I would say that this is the difference. Between the current NASCAR Cup car and this test car, I would say that the weight, power and grip of the tires are pretty much the same, just which is much faster. To give you an idea, here I think we are about 10″ faster than I was on the Cup version, so it’s a lot more”.

NASCAR Garage 56 Le Mans testing at Virginia International Raceway Photo by: Zack Albert / NASCAR Studios

In the meantime, the Hendrick team is working closely with the men from Goodyear, NASCAR and Bosch, who have lent a hand in resolving some of the car’s youthful problems, which will continue to run at the VIR on Tuesday as well.

“It’s definitely a baby and we’re still trying to get it going and honestly, the way it ran today, I’m really happy with the performance of the car. We just need to start ironing out a few niggles,” said Chad Knaus, Hendrick Motorsports Vice President Racing. .

“This car is a closer representation of what could be the real racing car we will have at Le Mans, with significant updates to the chassis, engine and suspension components, as well as the addition of wing mirrors.”

“Among the most noticeable changes are aerodynamics, with the addition of appendages, a beefier front splitter and rear diffuser, an indication of the leeway the Garage 56 team will have towards specification as they work from the base of the Next Gen model”.

Regarding the problems, Knaus specified that initially the team had to get their hands on the electrical system to fix a faulty energy distribution sensor, then a fuel pump failure occurred which required interventions until the evening.

“I think this is a huge milestone for us. Of course there are challenges, but that’s why you come to the track to test. I think with all the people and resources that are here at VIR, it shows the importance of the program and the great commitment it entails for everyone”.

“It’s a first step and there will be a lot of new things in the next six months. Obviously, we’re always trying to get a bigger margin from a wheelbase point of view, so we want to keep pushing to make the car faster from a weight point of view. and performance”.

“Goodyear has done a great job to start fine-tuning some construction and compound combinations, and we’ll start working on the tires as well. So there’s a lot of work going forward.”