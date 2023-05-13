Quartararo, a Saturday to forget

Zero points and a lot of bitterness. After being eliminated in Q1 by just 23 thousandths, Fabio Quartararo he was forced into a double comeback at both Saturday and Sunday Le Mans. The enterprise, at least in the Sprint, was succeeding, to the point that the Diablo he had reached eighth position and was showing good pace with his M1.

Always on the edge

Of course, to go at this pace Quartararo doesn’t keep anything in his pocket. Yesterday he himself admitted that his is not a real race pace, as he has to go to waste in every lap. And when you’re forced to the limit, a very slight difference in the setting of a corner can give opposite results: in fact Quartararo was betrayed by the front in turn 9, an episode which sadly concluded his comeback from 13th position.

Quartararo’s words

“The hardest thing was the first lap, because the start wasn’t bad, but I didn’t do the first few corners very well and I lost so many positions. I then tried to recover, but overtaking was really difficult“, these are the words of the French a Sky Sports MotoGP.

“The problem is the same: on the front we go too much to the limit, and the only way for us to go fast is by recovering under braking, and with this problem we no longer recover. With the soft I was at the limit, while the average wasn’t bad, it was the right choice for me. I had Bezzecchi by 1 second or 1 and a half seconds, I braked the same way, but the pressure was higher and I was a bit off the line, but I lost the front. I went to the limit every lap“.