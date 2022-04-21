AF Corse has defined the livery and crew of the Ferrari # 61 which it will take care of at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2022.

At the race that will take place at the Circuit de la Sarthe on the weekend of 11-12 June, the Piacenza team will also have the 488 GTE Evo with the colors designed by Adrien Paviot’s studio.

White and blue are predominant and joined by red inserts, with the main sponsor APM Monaco on display, being that of the driver Louis Prette.

# 61 AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Louis Prette, Vincent Abril, Conrad Grunewald Photo by: AF Corse

The 23-year-old from Monte Carlo is the one who finances the program and for some years he gained experience by racing first in the Ferrari Challenge, and then also gaining experience in GT Open, Asian Le Mans Series and GT World Challenge.

Prette had already been included in the official entry list of the French race, valid as the third event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, and to attack the LMGTE AM Class with him we will see Vincent Abril and Conrad Grunewald.

Both for Prette and for his friend Abril it will be a return to Le Mans, while for the 42-year-old American it is the debut.