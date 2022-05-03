It seems unlikely that Porsche will be able to field the LMDhs managed by Penske at the 24h of Le Mans next year, to join those of the team engaged in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

The German manufacturer has admitted that at the moment it is too early to discuss the details of the program regarding the new hybrid prototype, as well as to be able to confirm that the classic French endurance will have 4 official cars.

Porsche Motorsport’s new head, Thomas Laudenbach, stressed that no decision has been made regarding further commitments from Porsche Penske Motorsport which will race in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

When asked by Motorsport.com whether Le Mans was a possibility, Laudenbach answered like this.

“That would be great, but I’m not sure it will work. If there is a chance we will consider it; personally I would love it because it will increase your chances of success.”

“But we should look at how it could go, if the Automobile Club de l’Ouest and the FIA ​​would approve it and if everything, from a financial point of view, is sustainable.”

Penske Porsche Motorsport CEO Jonathan Diuguid added that between IMSA and WEC, quality is always prioritized over quantity.

“I think in 2023 you will see a focused approach: we want to focus on making sure we are fully prepared and go out on the pitch with mainly two cars,” he explained.

“We don’t want to show up with three or four cars and waste our energy. We need to make sure we approach that race with the respect it deserves and have a solid base to work from.”

Laudenbach then explained that a final decision on the number of cars Porsche Penske Motorsport will bring to Le Mans is still a long way off.

Porsche LMDh Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Diuguid revealed that PPM for 2023 wants to have a core of 10 drivers for its seasons between WEC and IMSA.

The Porsche LMDh roster of drivers will be made up of six WEC and four IMSA starters, with the prospect that World Endurance riders will eventually be able to race rounds of the IMSA Endurance Cup as well.

“It will depend on the calendars and we will evaluate what makes sense. The 24 Hours of Daytona would be a fantastic opportunity for the WEC drivers to gain more experience with this program.”

He also added that other Penske pilots could be lined up in the IMSA line-up when there is a need to have thirds in the crews.

“There are options that we have evaluated with Team Penske, other IMSA teams bring IndyCar drivers, for example.”

Eight drivers are currently under contract with Porsche and have tested the LMDh since testing began in January.

In addition to Felipe Nasr and Dane Cameron, who have been signed for the LMDh program, Frédéric Makowiecki, André Lotterer, Kevin Estre, Michael Christensen, Laurens Vanthoor and Mathieu Jaminet have toured with the medium.

Urs Kuratle, LMDh project director for Porsche, added: “There is no rush to announce the full line-up for 2023”.

“There are already a number of good drivers in our lineup, so we are calm about the situation.”