24 Hours of Le Mans, Ferrari promises battle

The most eagerly awaited two days of the World Endurance Championship and more opens: the appointment with the 24 Hours of Le Mans is very close, and in Italy the attention is certainly even higher than in the past. Merit of Ferrari, able with its 499P to monopolize the front row. Dominating the Hyperpole of a 24 Hours is more of a showdown for its own sake than a real indication for the race, but it has a little influence, even from a mental point of view. And from France there are those who are very optimistic about the 499P in terms of racing, like Emanuele Pyrrhus.

Pyrrhic words

The five-time Le Mans winner was amazed at how quickly Ferrari became competitive among hypercars: “She sure grew up fast ed she reached the pinnacle of pole as an athlete reaches peak form at the Olympic Games“, these are his words in an interview with The print.

Pirro’s optimism is not unfounded: the free practice sessions saw Toyota and Ferrari get very interesting lap times in race pace simulation, even if there are always the fuel and traffic variables to water down any predictions. The class of 1962, on the other hand, has well-known tricks and secrets essential to triumph in the 24 Hours: “You have the feeling that life goes by faster, like in a 1930s movie, because you see landmarks late. The skill is about adapting and taking measures. The best win? It’s like having five children, you love everyone the same, but the first (2000, nda) you never forget. The lap of honor from my first success will stay with me forever“.

“To enjoy the party, I slowed down and forced everyone to line up. I had a lap ahead and I could afford it: I looked into the eyes of the marshals waving the flags, it took me nine minutes to pit. It was worth it, it was the first title for me and for Audi. The following year they made a rule to avoid new such cases. She was named Lex Pirro!“, has continued. “In 2003 it ended even worse: I stood up on the seat, stuff that would take away your license today. I was practically out of the car. I was summoned to race direction and reprimanded: in hindsight, even rightly so. But ten years later the then race director told me: ‘I had to scold you, but I liked what you did’“.