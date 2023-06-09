Qualifying at the Le Mans Centenary was not optimal for Peugeot results-wise, with both 9X8s out of Hyperpole. In the house of the lion, however, there are signs of optimism, both in the short term as regards hopes in the race, and in the long term considering the growth of the car. The gap from Ferrari and Toyota was similar to that achieved on other circuits, but considering the 13 km length of Le Mans, the gap per kilometer has significantly decreased in proportion. The Peugeot Hypercar proves to be particularly similar to the French marathon, a quality that, together with a car traditionally better on race pace which on the flying lap, raises the quotations of the lion for the Centenary.

General optimism

There are two reasons behind the optimism feared by the Peugeot standard bearers. The first is the awareness of a race seasoned with a thousand and more variables, where performance will be important but not the only discriminating factor. Reflects Jean Marc Finot, director of Stellantis Motorsport: “We don’t think the pace will decide the race. The weather could mess things up, but the key will be to spend as little time as possible in the pits. If we’re still there on Sunday at 4, it’ll be interesting.” Paul di Resta echoes him: “There are so many unknowns. It might rain at the start, but the race is not won in the first hour. It will be necessary stay out of trouble and maximize every opportunity. Only if we are still there on Sunday morning will we be able to start building the final result”.

The second source of optimism is a car that proved to be kind to tires in testing. During the season, the Peugeot 9X8 suffered from lack of traction, having been designed according to regulations which, until 2020, provided for a wider use of all-wheel drive. At Le Mans, however, there are few restarts from low speeds and the 9X8 has not shown excessive wear on the rear tyres. Continue Di Resta: “Le Mans is a very specific circuit. Given the long straight stretches, the wear profile is lower than normal. For now, even if we struggle in traction, the tire degradation doesn’t worry us”. Even Finot reveals satisfaction: “We are happy with the pace we can maintain on double or triple stints.”

The 9X8 comes to life

As Loic Duval explains, many cars at Le Mans enter the optimal operating window, being designed with an eye to the French track: “Driving here is even more enjoyable, because many cars are designed for Le Mans and come to life on this track.” The 9X8 is among them, so much so that Gustavo Menezes speaks of a better general behavior than elsewhere: “The car clearly did a leap into it come to life here at Le Mans. Of course, we still have work to do. But Le Mans is known for picking its winners. It will be important to survive the Saturday.”

The same sensations are confirmed in the words of Jean Eric Vergne: “The car is very driveable and well balanced. I would say the car at Le Mans is coming to life, it’s in a much better window than elsewhere. It will be important to finish the race and spend as little time as possible in the pits. Others will have problems, make driving mistakes and more. Anything can happen and we need to be prepared if things turn our way.” The drivers in particular celebrate the 9X8’s stability under braking, but above all the rapidity in high-speed corners. In fact, Le Mans features a leveled asphalt, reducing hopping and the consequent loss of grip that a car designed to release aerodynamic load entirely from the road surface normally suffers.

Works in progress

Mikkel Jensen instead returned to qualifying, revealing an episode that could have cost Peugeot access to the Hyperpole: “It didn’t go too badly. I caught a red flag a second before I crossed the finish line. I was unlucky, I could have improved. However, it’s difficult to say if it would have been enough to access the Hyperpole “. The Dane was also keen to underline an important difference between Peugeot and the other manufacturers who have recently entered the WEC: “I would like to mention that other manufacturers come with already established teams, such as Ferrari with AF Corse or Porsche with Penske. These are teams that receive a ready car, but which have been working strategically and operationally for years”.

The general approach at Peugeot is to maximize the result without particular pressure deriving from recent results. Linda Jackson, CEO of Peugeot, expressed her support for the team and awareness of the length of the learning path. You finot also reiterated that, regardless of the final result, the 24 hours of Le Mans will be a learning opportunity for Peugeot. Overall, however, the emotion of the return to Le Mans for a manufacturer that has won the French classic three times shines through above all. The centenary edition also represents for Peugeot the realization of a project that started almost three years ago. “To create all this it took three years”, closes Linda Jackson. “This Le Mans is just one step away in this adventure”.