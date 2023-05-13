Petrucci, a return outside the points

In a MotoGP where a few thousandths of a second in qualifying can change much more than one positive or negative position, it’s certainly not easy to come back after a year and be competitive. Daniel Petrucci he had to get used to the top category of the World Championship again, and it showed: 19th in qualifying at Le Mans despite riding the factory Ducati, the rider from Terni took a few laps of the Sprint to understand his Desmosedici.

Petrucci then finished just three seconds outside the points zone, setting his best lap in the last lap, proof of how much he used the Sprint also to regain feeling with the Ducati and the MotoGP.

Petrucci’s words

“Almost all the riders have been on the same bike for two years, while I have been on the same bike for two days. But I’m happy, this morning I was just over a second off pole, today I set my fastest lap in the last lap and I’m getting used to it again, only that Superbike is very different, even if it doesn’t look like it from the outside, so c ‘is work to be done“, commented a Sky Sports MotoGP. “Fixing something maybe tomorrow I can get some points, and that’s the goal. I’m sorry it’s already Saturday, I had left this bike in 2020, I find it now much improved, and to think that the next race at Mugello with three more days of experience would have been something else, though lap by lap I improve. I didn’t expect to be that fast, but being just over a second off pole this morning was good. It’s clear that that last second is like a kilometre, but riding these bikes is incredibly enjoyable, the limit is always ahead. I found the Ducati much improved especially in the delivery and it is really very nice“.

Protagonist commissioners

The rider from Terni then focused on the question of the Stewards, who once again seemed inadequate for their role, having disavowed what was established less than 24 hours ago on contacts to be punished with the loss of a position: “Considering that I also did the Dakar, where the rules are told to you in the morning, perhaps the rules here are a bit too intrusive, as if the stewards wanted to be part of the game, but in my opinion the MotoGP is really beautiful to watch. Since I quit, I’ve been watching her even more, but they should let go a bit. If you look at the racing a few years ago, when they were jumping curbs, it was all more forgiving. Now, on the other hand, if you start from one side, then you create an episode and from there it becomes difficult to replicate decisions, you create a case and it’s not easy to be fair. I think we should go back for a moment“.