The Hendrick Motorsports-prepared car shared the track with the new 2024 Z06 GT3.R Corvette for next season’s IMSA racing and used the evening hours to test its new headlights.

In addition to having the usual location ones, which are stickers on regular NASCAR machines, a second cluster of lights was installed lower in the front fender, just above the splitter. Ahead of the test, project manager Chad Knaus explained, “This is the first time headlights have been put into a NASCAR car in many years.”

Garage56 Testing Photo by: James Gilbert/Getty Images

The test car’s lap times were compared to those achieved by the best in the GTD class at the 24h of Daytona which opened the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship last weekend.

“It’s a bit like aiming for a moving target,” said Knaus of where he would like the car’s pace to fit in the rankings. “We’re not very experienced with BoP so we don’t have any references on that, but we want to get the maximum performance out of the car so I imagine we’ll be in line with the established BoP.”

“We would like to place ourselves a little below the GTE cars and be a little faster than a GT3. But we have a lot of work to do.”

After his first 20-lap session in the car, Button told NASCAR.com: “For me it’s about getting used to the position in the car. Obviously there is some body roll, it feels like it’s oversteer, but it’s not; it’s actually just the car itself that senses the trim changes.”

“The car runs like in the Cup Series, it’s very low at the rear, so cornering it feels like it’s sitting on the ground. There’s a lot to learn, but it’s a racing car. And I can work with a racing car. race”.

Insiders from Hendrick Motorsports, NASCAR, Chevrolet and Goodyear will now analyze data and feedback from Button, Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller ahead of the next test at Sebring later this month, where he will attempt an 18-24 race simulation hours.

“We’re still trying to work a bit on the set-up, but this test was mainly used to do kilometres, to put the group together for the first time, to work on the driver change tests, to test the tires and things like that” Rockenfeller said at Daytona. “I think in a way it’s another milestone, but after this test we definitely need some proof.”