Inter Europol Competition has defined the crew for the second Oreca with which it will take part in the 24h of Le Mans.

In addition to being the star of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship with the 07-Gibson #34 driven by the Jakub Śmiechowski/Fabio Scherer/Albert Costa trio, the Polish team will have the opportunity to field a second car in the LMP2 class for the French classic on 10-11 June , included in the PRO/AM sub-category.

Prototype #32 will be driven by Mark Kvamme, Jan Magnussen and Anders Fjordbach; the latter is a great expert in the sector, having attended WEC and IMSA events with the Danish team of High Class Racing, while the Kvamme-Magnussen duo recently raced the 24h of Daytona

“We can’t wait to go to Le Mans, for the first time in our history we have a PRO/AM car with the #32 and I think with Jan, Anders and Mark we have a very strong line-up – said the Team Manager, Sascha Fassbender – There is a lot of experience in both racing and competition at Le Mans. We are all looking forward to an intense race.”

Jan Magnussen, #49 High Class Racing Oreca 07 – Gibson LMP2 Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

Magnussen added: “For me personally it is an even more special event, because it will be my 24th participation in Le Mans. It is crazy to think that during my first race, in 1999, I told the press that I would never come back. When I then crossed the finish line and saw the team standing on the pit wall tired, dirty but also happy to see the car finish the race, everything changed.

“Since then, Le Mans has been the highlight of the year and I’m delighted to be back for another go. With just weeks to go, there is limited time available for testing and preparation, but with a strong team at the shoulders and a lineup of riders with a lot of experience in endurance, we are optimistic and can’t wait to get started.”

I also load on Fjordbach: “I can’t wait to continue the fight with Jan after a fun, but certainly also demanding, Le Mans in 2021. Now we have a new chance, thanks to ParkOne, which has decided to stake everything on the program in We can only be proud to side with a Danish main sponsor on the centenary of a race so popular with the Danes.”

Kvamme comments: “I’ve already had the pleasure of sharing a race car with Jan through our work with MDK Motorsports in the US, and we’ve often talked about a shared commitment at Le Mans. I’m honored to line up with such good drivers.” and Inter Europol Competition experts like Jan and Anders and, at the same time, I can’t wait to experience the huge Danish support that was heard so much at Le Mans!”