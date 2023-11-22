Mick Schumacher will drive for Alpine in the Endurance World Championship next year. The French manufacturer announced this on Wednesday. The son of Formula 1 record world champion Michael Schumacher could also be behind the wheel of the Alpine A424 at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. The 24-year-old had already tested the prototype in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain, in the middle of last month.

He still retains his role as a test and reserve driver in Formula 1 for the German works team Mercedes. The racing team announced this on Wednesday before the season finale in Abu Dhabi. After two mixed years with the American Haas team, Schumacher did not get a regular place in the premier class this year. At Haas he was replaced by compatriot Nico Hülkenberg.

This year, Schumacher did a lot of work in the simulator as a reserve driver for Mercedes, especially on the race weekends. The former Formula 2 and Formula 3 champion was not offered a regular place with a team for the coming year either. He therefore increasingly looked for opportunities to gain regular driving experience again and, among other things, completed tests for Alpine in October.

“We were very happy with his performance and with the way he dealt with the team. I think he was happy too,” Alpine team boss Bruno Famin said on the sidelines of the Mexican Grand Prix at the beginning of November.