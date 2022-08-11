In 2021, the new era of Le Mans Hypercar prototypes began in the world of endurance, making their debut in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and will soon be able to race in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The convergence of regulations between IMSA and FIA / Automobile Club de l’Ouest has restored luster to this kind of glorious racing, which is in fact still at the dawn of a more than intriguing chapter with the union of the Hypercar and Le Mans Daytona categories. Hybrid.

We have already explained the difference between these two types of competition vehicles and the first to go into action were the LMHs, active in the world top endurance series and about to cross the ocean in the coming years.

But who has chosen the LMH Class for their future? Below we try to make a summary of the brands that have embraced this category, choosing greater freedom of action and investing by having a machine with its own DNA and identity.

Start of the race Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

TOYOTA GR010 HYBRID

After LMP1’s dominance of the FIA ​​WEC in recent years (but also several seasons of suffering), Toyota was the first to debut its Hypercar in 2021.

Faithful to the style that it has also adopted for the series product, the hybrid part on the new GR010 could not be missing, which already in 2022 was renewed in some parts after winning the Drivers and Constructors’ World Championships last year.

The car is based on the GR Super Sport Concept, a prototype conceived in 2018 and shown on the Le Mans track in 2021 before the 24h.

TOYOTA GR010 HYBRID DATA SHEET Car body Carbon fiber composite Exchange Transverse with 7 sequential gears Transmission Tripod drive shafts with constant speed sliding joint Clutch Multi-disc Differential Mechanical locking differential Suspension Double independent front and rear arm, pushrod system Soft Torsion bars Anti-roll bars Front and rear Steering Hydraulic power steering Brakes Monobloc Akebono alloy calipers with ventilated carbon discs You look for Magnesium spokes – Front: 12.5 x 18 Rear: 14 x 18 Tires Michelin – Front: 29 / 71-18 "Rear: 34 / 71-18 Length 4900 mm Length 2000 mm Height 1150 mm Weight 1040 kg Reservoir 90 liters Motor V6 Bi-Turbo with direct injection Valves 4 per cylinder Displacement 3.5 Liters Fuel TotalEnergies petrol Maximum power 500 kW / 680CV Hybrid Power 200 kW / 272CV Batteries High power Toyota lithium-ion battery Hybrid drive / Inverter Front / DENSO

# 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid by Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

GLICKENHAUS SCG 007 LMH

The Cameron Glickenhaus stable of tightrope walker and visionary James Glickenhaus was the second to compete in a Hypercar in 2021.

After months of design, construction and development spent by the Podium Advanced Technologies team together with the Pipo engineers and Joest Racing for the organizational and logistic part, the 007 LMH made its debut in Portugal last year and this year conquered the podium at 24h. of Le Mans.

Curiosity: the predominantly red livery with white inserts has recently been replaced by the sky-blue that takes up the shade of the SCG badge-emblem, a choice also dictated by the need to stand out from other cars on the track as stated by the team.

The road version will be the 007S (24 units expected), which will have the same engine as the racing little sister (which is not hybrid) and will be more powerful since it will not have restrictions provided for by the regulation.

GLICKENHAUS 007 DATA SHEET Chassis Carbon fiber monocoque Suspensions Front and rear with double wishbone, with push rod shock absorber Transmission 7-speed sequential manual X-Trac Tires Michelin Length 4991 mm Length 2000 mm Height 1150 mm Motor V8 biturbo, 9000 rpm, center, longitudinally mounted Displacement 3.5 Liters Fuel TotalEnergies petrol Maximum power 500 kW / 680CV Weight 1050kg

# 708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH by Olivier Pla, Romain Dumas, Luis Felipe Derani Photo by: Morgese / Gandolfi

PEUGEOT 9X8 HYPERCAR

It had to make its debut in time for the 24h of Le Mans, but its innovative lines required a development of over a year – which is still continuing – before lining up at the start of a race, namely the 6h of Monza last July.

Peugeot was one of the first to opt for the construction of a Hypercar, even if the separation from Rebellion slightly slowed down the technical plans. The presentation took place in mid-2021, but a car without a rear wing required a thorough and thorough test run.

Also hybrid, it is basically the one with the least powerful engine in its category to date – the starting reference road model was the 508, with which it shared some parts – and even if at the debut in Brianza, things did not go as well as they could have wished in France, it will be very curious to understand at what level of development it will arrive and when it will be able to contend with rivals.

PEUGEOT 9X8 HYPERCAR DATA SHEET Exchange 7-speed sequential manual Suspension Double independent front and rear arm, pushrod system Tires Michelin Length 5000 mm Length 2080 mm Height 1180 mm Step 3045 mm Motor V6 Bi-Turbo center, longitudinally mounted Electric motor Peugeot Sport front motor-generator + single-speed reducer Traction Integral 4WD (Peugeot Hybrid4) Displacement 2.6 Liters Fuel TotalEnergies petrol Maximum power 500 kW / 680CV Hybrid Power 200 kW / 272CV Batteries 900V high-density Peugeot Sport-TotalEnergies / Saft

# 94 Peugeot Totalenergies 9X8 by Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, James Rossiter Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

FERRARI

It has recently entered the track and in the midst of development by taking its first steps, but the Hypercar of Ferrari is already in history, which after 50 years will compete for the absolute success at the 24h of Le Mans, managed by the AF reference team. Racing.

At Fiorano on the morning of Wednesday 6 July marked the debut of the Maranello prototype in camouflage livery, putting together the first steps and showing some really interesting lines and technical solutions at the aerodynamic level (for those who have had the opportunity to observe it well, such as Motorsport .com, through high definition images).

The black-gray-white color has tried to camouflage its shapes as much as possible and the leaders and technicians of the Prancing Horse also remain on the same line, who want to take advantage of the days of testing until the end before reaching final homologation. In this week’s tests in Imola, at least the front headlights were discovered.

But precisely for this reason the technical specifications and every other single peculiarity of the slip remain top-secret, as well as the name that has not currently been communicated, but which will soon be revealed, as always with a very precise historical reference chosen from the archives of the Reds that in endurance they made history over half a century ago.

Ferrari Hypercar

VANWALL VANDERVELL LMH

This prototype, built and developed by ByKolles Racing, was also supposed to race in the FIA ​​WEC 2022, but delays in its construction and development – combined with disputes between the team and the Federation – have postponed everything to 2023.

For the moment the tests are underway, but there has not been a real presentation of the vehicle which, thanks to a collaboration with the English brand Vanwall, wears the green color and is running on the tracks of Europe to grow.

‘Vandervell’ is a clear historical reference of the British manufacturer, but even here it seems there are disputes over being able to use the name of the house. For the rest, it is known that it is equipped with a 4.5-liter Gibson V8 aspirated engine and nothing else, except that a road version will also be produced that ByKolles had announced over a year ago, but which for delays and discussions is currently still a discourse in the making.

Tom Dillmann, Vanwall Vandervell LMH Photo by: Vanwall Group