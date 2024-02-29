Following the latest FIA World Council meeting, it was announced that, in the context of hydrogen combustion applications, “the development and promotion of solutions based on hydrogen stored in liquid form” will be prioritized over gas storage .

No reference was made to fuel cell applications, but that doesn't mean the governing body doesn't take into account the potential of this technology.

An FIA statement states that: “Given the characteristics of the liquid tank, the lower volume and weight compared to compressed gas tanks, the liquid form of storage is best suited to the demanding environment of motor sport competition, where optimization is fundamental”.

“Additionally, compared to vehicles housing compressed gas tanks, the powertrain design can remain closer to that of a conventional combustion car.”

“Solutions using the compressed gas type of storage will be considered as an interim solution, provided that minimum safety and technical requirements are met.”

GR H2 Racing Concept Photo by: Toyota Racing See also "My story in a book from Favini's school on that Anfield night"

Hydrogen, as an alternative to electric power, has become a sustainable motorsports alternative, because water is its only by-product when produced with an electrolysis process using renewable energy sources.

Plans are in place for an H2 class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which after several delays is due to start in 2027, with the hope that hydrogen-powered cars can compete for overall victory.

The first all-hydrogen racing series will begin next year, when Extreme E transforms into its new Extreme H identity using fuel cell technology.

These have been used in motorsports since 2019 in the collaboration between MissionH24, GreenGT and Automobile Club de l'Ouest, organizer of Le Mans.

Last year it was announced that Extreme H would be joining forces with Formula 1 and the FIA ​​to create a joint hydrogen working group to assess how the technology, both combustion and fuel cell, could be used in motor sports.

The FIA ​​established the Hydrogen Technical Working Group in 2019 and has included safety regulations for hydrogen-powered vehicles in the International Sporting Code since 2020.