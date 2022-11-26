Proton Competition has announced that it has reached an agreement with Ryan Hardwick to race together at the 2023 24h of Le Mans.

For the American driver it will be the first appearance in the French endurance classic, which next year will celebrate its centenary on the weekend of June 10-11, the result of the invitation earned at the end of the 2022 IMSA Sportscar Championship in which placed second in GTD Class with the Wright Motorsports Porsche.

The Circuit de la Sarthe event will also be the fourth of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship season and Bronze licensed Hardwick will battle in LMGTE AM Class with one of the Porsche 911 RSR-19s entered by the German outfit.

Among other things, Proton aims to be in action with the new Porsche 963 LMDh in the Hypercar category when the prototype is available, but in the meantime Christian Ried’s men are carrying on the work to start defining the crews.

Harwick has already had the opportunity to test the car and get to know the team in the tests that took place in Portimao in October.