Graff Racing has hired Giedo Van Der Garde and Patrick Pilet to complete the line-up it will present at the start of the LMP2 Pro/Am Class at the 24h of Le Mans.

The French team has earned an invitation to the fourth FIA World Endurance Championship event of the season scheduled for June 10-11 thanks to the success achieved in the Asian Le Mans Series with its LMP3 in February.

On board the Oreca 07-Gibson #39 there will be the Dutch and the French, together with the Bronze driver, François Hériau, all three experts not only in the classic French endurance, but also in the category of prototypes in which they will take part.

“Thanks to the invitation to the Asian Le Mans Series title in the LMP3 category we are very happy to participate in the Centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans,” said team principal Pascal Rauturier.

“For this exceptional event, we were intent on putting together a crew that would play the leading role in the LMP2 Pro/Am category.”

“François has an excellent dynamic and is one of the best Bronze currently active in the LMP2 category. The experience, speed and human qualities of Giedo and Patrick will be an important asset in this extraordinary adventure”.

#39 Graff Racing Oreca 07 – Gibson LMP2 of Eric Trouillet, Sebastien Page, David Droux Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Hériau is satisfied: “I am happy to participate in the centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans with two teammates who are as fast as they are likeable, as well as to see Giedo again this time in Europe. He is fresh from a victory in the WEC at Portimao , so there’s no need to talk about his speed. I’m very happy to have Patrick joining us, he’s back in his rookie team and with him we have one of the fastest riders in LMP2 from previous editions. It’s hard to hide our ambitions with this announcement, which will obviously be to fight for victory in Pro/Am”.

Van Der Garde comments: “After winning the WEC Pro-Am class in 2021, I absolutely want to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Together with François and Patrick, I am very happy to have another chance to be there, especially for the Centenary!”.

Pilet comments: “I am really happy to be back with Graff Racing, with whom I started my motorsport adventure. 15 years after my Porsche Carrera Cup title, I hope we will be successful again. I am sure we will have a team and a crew very strong for my favorite race”.