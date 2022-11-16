GMB Motorsport has announced that for the 2023 season it will switch to Aston Martin, with which it will have the opportunity to race the 24h of Le Mans.

The Danish team won the Le Mans Cup this year, earning an invitation from the Automobile Club de l’Ouest to take part in the 100th edition of the French endurance classic, scheduled for 10-11 June.

Having raced with the Honda NSX GT3, however, there was a need to change cars given that the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship will also adopt the LMGTE class for 2023, keeping the AM category and giving up the PRO.

In this way, GMB has reached an agreement with Aston Martin Racing to have a Vantage GTE, which it will also field in the European Le Mans Series as well as in the Circuit de la Sarthe event.

It remains to be seen who the crew will be, even if the pilots could most likely be Jens Reno Møller, Gustav Birch and Kasper H. Jensen.

GMB Motorsport, Aston Martin Vantage GTE Photo by: GMB Motorsports

“We are incredibly proud to be able to present this collaboration with Aston Martin Racing. I’ve had the pleasure of working with them before and know that they are very professional people who take care of everything down to the last detail,” says team principal Casper Elgaard.

“We are looking forward to taking the car out on track and we hope to achieve many important results next season.”

Huw Tasker, Head of AMR Racing, adds: “We are delighted to welcome GMB to the Aston Martin Racing family. The team joins our brand with an excellent pedigree and, thanks to the world-class performance of the Vantage GTE, we are confident that in 2023 we will be very successful.”

“We have known some of the team members for many years and thanks to our close working relationship with the Danish drivers and staff it will no doubt be enjoyable and we look forward to reaching new heights together.”