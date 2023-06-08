‘hot’ fire

Anthony Fire he was the fastest yesterday in Qualifying for the Centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The driver of the Ferrari 499P #50 stopped the clock at 3’25″213, beating the sister car driven by his compatriot Alessandro Pier Guidi by 199 thousandths. The driver who won three races in F2 already on his debut at Sebring in Florida had shown a certain confidence with the flying lap, immediately taking the Maranello Hypercar to pole position on his debut in the Hypercar. Today at 20:00 on the occasion of the 30 minutes of the Hyperpole, he will try to confirm the good things already shown yesterday. FormulaPassion.it interviewed him in view of this great appointment with the centenary edition of the 24 hours of Le Mans.

Do you remember a particular episode related to the 24 Hours of Le Mans that you think encapsulates the essence of this race?

“Honestly, I don’t remember a particular episode of this race, however, it’s a historic race during which there are always many surprises because it’s very long so I don’t have a memory in particular that has stuck with me”.

Did you ask anyone for advice before racing at Le Mans in the premier class?

“Yes, before coming here in freshman year (in 2021ed) I spoke to the GT group riders who had much more experience than me, I asked for some advice and this helped me a lot. Between us in Ferrari there is a profound sharing of information, we reveal the little secrets that are here at Le Mans and this has allowed me to arrive immediately ready to take to the track”.

Let’s imagine that the emotions of the eve are strong. Have you experienced something similar in your career?

“No. From the first lap we did on Sunday in free practice with this car here at Le Mans, the first feeling I had was something truly incredible, the feeling this car gives you on this track is a truly unique sensation. I think I’ll never forget the first lap I did here”.

Do you experience this Le Mans with the Ferrari 499P as a point of arrival or a point of departure?

“For me it is definitely a starting point. We worked hard on this project with the guys who are here and with those who stayed in Maranello. It is a source of pride for me to be here. I have been part of this family for many years, we hope to continue to improve ourselves and to obtain the results we want”.