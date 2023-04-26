The Garage 56 team completed the last test with the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 NASCAR that it will field at the start of the 2023 24h of Le Mans.

At Sebring International Raceway, the car built and developed by Hendrick Motorsports spent the last two days of testing in the dry and wet, preparing the last things in view of the commitment that now awaits the crew at the Circuit de la Sarthe on 10-11 June.

Before the eyes of team owner, Rick Hendrick, and coach Jordan Taylor, the crew formed by Jenson Button/Jimmie Johnson/Mike Rockenfeller took to the track to work on various aspects, such as refinement of aerodynamics and set-up, chassis-level development and other operations over 216 completed laps.

The car used was the so-called test-car in order not to run the risk of damaging the vehicle which now, 13 months after the announcement, will be sent to France for the fourth round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Garage 56 Photo by: Garage 56

“I’m just blown away to have this opportunity to race at Le Mans with the Chevy family, Hendrick Motorsports, Goodyear and to work with Chad and Greg Ives,” Johnson said. and I’m very grateful for that.”

Greg Ives, project manager, added: “I think the test went well. Being able to race in the rain and under the scorching sun, as well as at night, was really good for us; we were able to use wet and We had enough dry laps that allowed us to make some good changes and establish the tire we wanted to use.”

“We managed to strike a balance between the two. It’s always difficult to get four drivers involved equally and give them enough time to test the car. They were happy with the laps they were given and the balance of the car. Al back home, however, we still have a lot of work to do”.

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Garage 56 Photo by: Garage 56

Hendrick Motorsports manager Chad Knaus was also satisfied: “Seeing confidence grow in the team and in the car and begin to understand that when we get to France we can have something that will work really well was really fun. Coming to Sebring, when everyone got on in the car and they got out, they nodded assent thinking we could make some money.”

“It’s great fun. The most exciting thing is to see the Hendrick Motorsports banner waving at the Le Mans circuit. On such a difficult and demanding track of over 13km, racing for 24 hours and seeing Hendrick Motorsports written on that racing car and our teammates there to represent NASCAR, it means everything to me.”