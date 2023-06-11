The centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans went beyond expectations, with a chaotic and unpredictable race in the first half, only to turn into an exhilarating duel between Ferrari and Toyota on Sunday morning, which ended in favor of the Cavallino. Sprint finish in LMP2 class, where Inter Europol wins. Finally, an amazing comeback in GTE-Am, with Corvette recovering two laps from a disadvantage and conquering the victory in the last GTE Le Mans.

Ferrari conquers the tenth

The Cavallino conquers one of the most important successes of its glorious history, the tenth at Le Mans at 58 years old since the victory of Joche Rindt, Masten Gregody and Ed Hugus in 1965. The team led by Antonello Coletta could not have made a better gift to the management who rushed to France, with John Elkann and Benedetto Vigna celebrating in the Ferrari garage together with Charles Leclerc. Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi drove the #51 499P to the top step of the podium, ahead of the #8 Toyota of Hirakawa, Buemi and Hartley and the #3 Cadillac-Dallara of Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook.

The first hours of the race are marked by unpredictable weather, with rain mixed with clear spells. Many cars out of the fight for victory within the first half of the race. The three factory Porsches suffer from reliability problems, while the Peugeots regret the driving errors of their drivers. The Porsche 963 of the Jota team ends up against the wall twice, accumulating important laps, as does the Cadillac Action Express #311, immediately in the pits after the first lap after a collision with the barriers.

It looks like this during the night the duel between Toyota and Ferrarias well as the fastest cars on the track. However, the #50 Red accumulates 6 laps down after the hybrid system radiator broke, caused by the impact with a stone. Toyota #7, on the other hand, was forced to retire after an accident while lapping with a GT. Sunday therefore sees the Ferrari #51 and the Toyota #8 battle it out, with continuous changes at the head of the race based on the pace of the moment and the episodes in the pits. The overtaking by Pier Guidi on Hirakawa, which later turned out to be decisive, should be underlined, completing an extraordinary stint in which the Italian had recovered over 40 seconds.

The end

In the last two hours, Ferrari leads Toyota by just ten seconds. On the Japanese car, however, Ryo Hirakawa made a mistake under braking at Arnage, probably with the complicity of the brakes in conditions that were no longer optimal after a high-speed race. Toyota returns to the pits for quick repairs, managing to maintain second position. At that point, nothing could worry Ferrari anymore, but there was a thrill with 23 minutes to go, when Pier Guidi was forced to restart the car during the last pit stop. However, the Reds restarted and Pier Guidi-Calado-Giovinazzi celebrated their first overall victory at Le Mans. With the complicity of the fifth place finish of the 499P #50, the Cavallino is now leading the constructors’ championship. The podium is closed by Cadillac #3 with Dallara chassis driven by Bamber, Lynn and Westbrook.

Order of arrival

1 Ferrari #51 342 rounds 2 Toyota #8 +1’30” 3 Cadillacs #3 +1 turn 4 Cadillacs #2 +2 turns 5 Ferrari #50 +5 laps 6 Glickenhaus #708 +7 turns 7 Glickenhaus #709 +9 laps 8 Peugeot #93 +11 laps 9 Porsche #5 +13 turns 10 Cadillac Action Express #311 +18 laps 11 Porsche #6 +22 turns 12 Peugeot #94 +28 turns 13 Porsche – Jota #38 +97 rounds 14 vanwall #4 Withdraw 15 Toyota #7 Withdraw 16 Porsche #75 Withdraw

Lmp2

He fought to the last in the intermediate class, with the Inter Europol #34 having to defend himself in the final stages from a furious comeback by Louis Deletraz on the WRT #41, who came just a handful of seconds away. In the end he really wins Inter Europol with Scherer-Da Costa-Smiechowski, ahead of Kubica-Deletraz-Andrade. Third was Jani-Binder-Pino’s Duqueine #30. In Pro/Am the Italians of AF Corse retired on Sunday morning while they were in the lead, with Algarve Pro Racing celebrating their victory.

GTE-Am

Everything seemed to be looking for the worst on a Saturday night for Corvette. The C8.R had been forced to make an emergency pit stop to replace the right front shock absorber, losing two laps from the treads. Keating, Catsburg and Varro however they were the authors of an amazing comeback, recovering the entire disadvantage and crossing the finish line with a two-minute lap on their pursuers. Second was the Aston Martin #25 ORT by TF driven by Eastwood, Dinan, Al Harty, while the #86 Porsche of GR Racing driven by Pera, Barker w Wainwright closed the podium. The girls of the Iron Dames were fourth, ahead of the first of the Ferraris, the AF Corse #54.