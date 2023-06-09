The Ferrari 499P number 50 of Fuoco-Molina-Nielsen and number 51 of Pier Guidi-Giovinazzi-Calado in front of everyone. Then Porsche and Toyota. Tomorrow the race
Ferrari double with two 499Ps in front of everyone in the hyperpole of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023. The red #50 driven by Fuoco-Molina-Nielsen (the only one to dip under 3’23”) preceded Pier’s “sister” #51 Guidi-Calado-Giovinazzi.
The Hyperpole established the four front lines of each category (Hypercar, LMP2 and LMGTE AM): the Toyotas, big favorites for the centenary edition of the 24 Hours in the Hypercar premier class, will start in third place (Buemi-Hartley-Hirakawa ) and in fifth place (Conway-Kobayashi-Lopez). The #75 Porsche of Nasr-Jaminet-Tandy will start fourth. Hyperpole was interrupted about ten minutes due to an accident with the principle of fire on the Cadillac #3 of Bourdais-Van der Zande-Dixon, who will start from eighth position.
