Ferrari double with two 499Ps in front of everyone in the hyperpole of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023. The red #50 driven by Fuoco-Molina-Nielsen (the only one to dip under 3’23”) preceded Pier’s “sister” #51 Guidi-Calado-Giovinazzi.

the others in le mans

The Hyperpole established the four front lines of each category (Hypercar, LMP2 and LMGTE AM): the Toyotas, big favorites for the centenary edition of the 24 Hours in the Hypercar premier class, will start in third place (Buemi-Hartley-Hirakawa ) and in fifth place (Conway-Kobayashi-Lopez). The #75 Porsche of Nasr-Jaminet-Tandy will start fourth. Hyperpole was interrupted about ten minutes due to an accident with the principle of fire on the Cadillac #3 of Bourdais-Van der Zande-Dixon, who will start from eighth position.