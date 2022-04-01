It has always been said that what happens in motorsport circuits is what will be seen in the future in road cars, and it seems that even in this case the adage just written may be true.

On March 31st, during a visit to the legendary Le Mans track, where every year the most famous 24 Hours in the world is held, the person in charge of innovation, research, culture, education and youth … Read more

#Mans #interested #hydrogen