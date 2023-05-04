The 24h of Le Mans is approaching and the teams are starting to announce the drivers of their crews: DKR Engineering is the last in chronological order to have organized itself for the event valid as the fourth round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

The Luxembourg team, which has earned the invitation to the Centenary of the French classic that takes place on the Circuit de la Sarthe for the title won in the Asian Le Mans Series, will be engaged again in Class LMP2 PRO/AM.

Leading Oreca 07-Gibson #43 will be Bronze Tom Van Rompuy, who is the team’s standard bearer in ELMS this year, BMW M Motorsport driver Maxime Martin, debuting in the category and great expert at Le Mans with GT, and finally Ugo De Wilde, a 20-year-old Belgian at his first experience in this great event.

#3 DKR Engineering Oreca 07 – Gibson LMP2 of Laurents Horr, Jean Glorieux, Alexandre Cougnaud Photo by: Marc Fleury

“I am very happy and proud to have earned the invitation to the centenary of Le Mans by winning the Asian Le Mans Series in March,” said team boss Kendy Janclaes. “We then managed to put together a strong Belgian squad for the our second participation in Le Mans in LMP2”.

“Tom is our Bronze driver and has been part of the team since 2022. He has already taken several LMP3 podiums in the ELMS and Asian Le Mans Series and made a convincing debut in LMP2 a fortnight ago in Barcelona.”

“We have known and appreciated Ugo for three years, when he raced his first Road To Le Mans with our Duqueine LMP3 at the age of 17. He is a very fast young man, but also an intelligent and committed driver.”

“Finally, Maxime needs no introduction, as he has already participated in Le Mans seven times, with excellent results. We are delighted that he has accepted to be part of the project. We could not have asked for a better coach for our two rookies.”

“I’m sure these three will get along well and with them we can hope to repeat the 2022 podium in the LMP2 PRO/AM category, where the level is very high.”