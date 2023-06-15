Bitter return

While the Ferrari sealed his return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with an incredible victorybreaking a fast that had lasted for 58 years and bringing the Prancing Horse back to the top of the fascinating world of endurance racing, the Porsche – also returning to compete this year in the French race, which saw her triumph a record number of 19 times – was forced to lick her wounds. The squadron of no less than four cars – three works and one managed by the Jota team – was wrecked hour after hour on the Circuit de la Sarthe, placing the best crew only in 16th placewith car #5.

Flashes of light

The end result doesn’t do it justice though effort made by the German brand with its 963. The many difficulties in which the cars of Stuttgart have been involved have indeed concealed a quite interesting race pace, which in the initial stages of the race had really led the Porsches to think big, also imagining that they could give Ferrari and Toyota a hard time with a view to final success. Ours was also particularly impressed by the work done by the Teutonics Dindo Capellothree times winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Audi symbol, who FormulaPassion.it has contact after the race.

Dindo Capello’s analysis

“From a performance point of view, Porsche went much better than what the result says – wanted to underline Capello, present at Le Mans on Saturday, when the 24 hours started – Porsche also led the race with the Jota team, also with an important advantage. They were very serious candidates because the car proved to be very fast, although it was very difficult to drive. It was a difficult car to handle, with a lot of oversteer, and in fact the reason for Porsche’s disappointing result was more driver errors than car performance.“.

“On the other hand, if you always have to drive to the limit to obtain performance, in such a long race, the mistake is there. And at Le Mans you often pay very dearlyCapello added. This such an interesting starting point however, it can relaunch Porsche, both for the finale of this 2023 WEC season and, above all, for what concerns the next Le Mans campaign, projected for 2024. “My opinion is that Porsche has shown this year that the next one will be in the game again, this time to be able to win“, concluded Dindo in the interview given to our website. Ferrari and Toyota are therefore warned, the Germans are ready to regain the lost throne.