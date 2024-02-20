Cadillac Racing will be at the start of the 24h of Le Mans once again with the trident to try to make an assault on success on the weekend of 15-16 June 2024.

In fact, on the Circuit de la Sarthe there will be three V-Series.Rs in action in the Hypercar Class, as confirmed by the entry list published by the Automobile Club de l'Ouest and the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship on Monday.

In addition to the Dallara #2 chassis LMDh which will take part in the entire season of the top endurance series, as happened in 2023 the #3 of Chip Ganassi Racing and the #311 of Action Express Racing will be added.

At the wheel of the first we will see the CGR starting duo of Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn, who will be joined by Alex Palou, IndyCar champion who made his first appearance with the Cadillac at the 24h of Daytona.

As we know, for the shorter races Bamber and Lynn will not have teammates, while for those over 6 hours they will receive the support of one of the official General Motors drivers, such as Sébastien Bourdais at the 1812 Km of Qatar next week.

On the #3 at Le Mans there will be Bourdais himself and his IMSA teammates, namely Renger Van Der Zande and Scott Dixon, while the #311 of AXR – present thanks to the invitation earned through the US championship – will be entrusted to the owners of the American series , Pipo Derani and Jack Aitken, plus a third contestant yet to be named.

#3 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R by Sebastien Bourdais, Renger Van Der Zande, Scott Dixon Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“We can't wait to return with Cadillac to Le Mans and fight for the overall victory – says Bamber – 10 years have passed since an American brand succeeded in this feat and we will do our utmost to achieve the goal”.

Laura Wontrop Klauser, GM Sports Program Manager, adds: “We were thrilled to participate in the Le Mans Centennial in 2023, and to stand on the podium with a brand new car, a new team and new rules was extraordinary.”

“In 2024 we want to continue improving like this, we will use the lessons of 2023 to strengthen our program and be ready to face the best in the world at Le Mans.”

John Roth, Global Vice President of Cadillac: “We are thrilled that Cadillac Racing returns to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with three cars competing for overall victory in the Hypercar Class.”

“After achieving our first podium in this iconic endurance race in 2023, we want to build on it and showcase the technology, innovation and durability of the Cadillac V-Series.R, while demonstrating the remarkable capabilities and determination of our teams.” .