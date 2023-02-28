Among the 16 cars entered in the Hypercar Class of the 24h of Le Mans there will be three Cadillacs in action.

The entry list published on Monday by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest obviously features the Chip Ganassi Racing V-LMDh #2 which takes part in all the rounds of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, but it will be joined by two more.

One is still managed by the same team (#3) and will see Sébastien Bourdais, Renger Van Der Zande and Scott Disxon behind the wheel, while the other was chosen by the IMSA SportsCar Championship from the invitations available and is #311 by Action Espress Racing for Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims and Jack Aitken.

For the Centenary edition of the event held at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 10-11, Cadillac Racing have decided to rebadge their V-Series.R prototypes.

“We are thrilled to be returning to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the full Cadillac Racing team,” said Rory Harvey, vice president of the brand. Mans during this exciting new electrified era of racing.”

Laura Wontrop Klauser, head of GM’s sportscar program, added: “Cadillac is thrilled to make a name for itself and write its racing history by competing against the best internationally and in one of the toughest races in the world. We are proud to represent the United States and the Cadillac V-Series.R is a great continuation of our racing heritage.”

Bamber commented: “It has been special to be a part of this project from the very beginning. We started this journey almost two years ago with simulator testing, it has been amazing and the adventure is only just beginning. Le Mans”.