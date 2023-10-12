Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Thursday 12 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2, Le Mans ’66 – The Great Challenge (Ford v Ferrari), a 2019 film directed by James Mangold, will be broadcast. The film follows the events of the engineers and members of the American Ford team, led by the designer Carroll Shelby and his British driver Ken Miles, hired by Henry Ford II and Lee Iacocca with the task of building a car, the Ford GT40, capable of win the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans against rival Ferrari. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

24 Hours of Le Mans, 1959. Carroll Shelby wins the race driving an official Aston Martin, but the worsening of a congenital heart problem soon forces him to abandon his driving career.

United States, 1963. Shelby has become a small manufacturer of racing cars (the famous Cobras) and with his team participates in the SCCA national championship. Among his drivers is Ken Miles, not at all diplomatic by nature but very competent when it comes to cars thanks also to his work as a mechanic in his small workshop. During preparations for a race at Willow Springs, it is Miles’s bad temper that compromises a possible deal with Porsche. This leads to an altercation between Shelby and Miles, which ends when Ken tries to hit Carroll by throwing a wrench at him. Nonetheless, during the race Miles shows off all his talent and wins, to the great satisfaction of Shelby who decides to frame the key as a good luck charm.

Meanwhile, in Detroit, the Ford Motor Company is in a sales crisis and Henry Ford II asks his employees not to return to work unless they have a winning idea. The young manager Lee Iacocca, defying general skepticism, suggests taking to the track to win the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans, the most famous race in the world, in order to relaunch the brand’s image; but we will have to deal with the apparently invincible Ferrari. The first idea is to take over the Italian company, which is in economic difficulty, and the agreement seems almost reached but, at the moment of signing, the Ferrari engineer understands that his entire sporting activity would depend on the approval of Ford’s top management, then he changes his mind and chases the American managers out of Maranello, insulting both them and the president.

Learning of the bad outcome and the insults, Henry Ford reacts by ordering his collaborators to find the best engineers, mechanics and drivers to build a car that beats Ferrari and wins at Le Mans. Iacocca proposes to Carroll Shelby the task of coordinating the project: he accepts on the condition that he works independently, which irritates Ford executives, starting with vice president Leo Beebe who hinders him quite a bit.

Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge: the cast

We have seen the plot of Le Mans ’66 – The Great Challenge, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Matt DamonCarroll Shelby

Christian Bale: Ken Miles

Jon Bernthal: Lee Iacocca

Caitriona BalfeMollie Miles

Josh Lucas: Leo Beebe

Noah Jupe: Peter Miles

Tracy Letts: Henry Ford II

Remo Girone: Enzo Ferrari

Francesco Bauco: Lorenzo Bandini

Ray McKinnon: Phil Remington

JJ Feild: Roy Lunn

Jack McMullen: Charlie Agapiou

Corrado Invernizzi: Franco Gozzi

Joe Williamson: Don Frey

Ian Harding: Ford Executive

Benjamin RigbyBruce McLaren

Alex Gurney: Dan Gurney

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Le Mans ’66 – The Great Challenge live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 12 October 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.