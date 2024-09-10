The series is divided into three classes: 17 prototypes divided into 11 LMP2 and 6 LMP3, and a total of 27 GTs, with six manufacturers represented: Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes and Porsche.

The 11-car LMP2 field features past and present champions. Reigning Algarve Pro Racing will field two cars to defend their 2023/24 crown, while former champions Nielsen Racing and DKR Engineering will each field one.

Reigning GT champions Pure Rxcing step up to LMP2 with a TF Sport-run Oreca-Gibson. Proton Competition and AF Corse will each field a pair of cars, while Polish team Inter Europol Competition and French outfit RD Limited complete the field with their respective 07-Gibsons.

Photo by: Asian Le Mans Series

A healthy six-car entry was received for the LMP3 class, with all teams racing the Ligier JS P320-Nissan in the final season of the current LMP3 technical regulations.

The teams entered are 2023 LMP3 champions Graff Racing, 2018-19 champions Inter Europol Competition, RLR MSport, Abu Dhabi 4 Hours winners Bretton Racing, Ultimate and High Class Racing.

The 27-car GT grid represents a 17% increase from last season’s 23, with several new teams making their Asian Le Mans Series debut at Sepang next December.

The field will consist of two Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3s, seven Ferrari 296 GT3s, one Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2, two McLaren 720S GT3s, eight Mercedes AMG GT3 EVOs and seven Porsche 911 GT3 Rs.

The 2023/24 runner-up and two-time Triple Eight winners return to the hunt for the GT title this season with a Mercedes AMG GT3.

Italian team AF Corse is fielding four Ferrari 296 GT3s, while Switzerland’s Kessel Racing, Japan’s Car Guy and Hong Kong-based team Absolute Racing are presenting three more 296s.

Photo by: Asian Le Mans Series

The teams racing with the Porsche 911 GT3 R are: the German teams Manthey Racing (1 car), Proton Competition (2 cars) and Car Collection (2 cars), the Chinese team Origine (1 car) and the Sammarinese team Tsunami RT (1 car).

British team Blackthorn will race a single Aston Martin Vantage GT3, as will EBM from New Zealand. Prime Speed ​​Sport will race a Lamborghini Huracan.

Chinese team Climax Racing will make its debut in the Asian Le Mans Series with a pair of Mercedes AMG GT3s, as will Bahrain’s 2 Seas Motorsport, which will enter a single car. Other teams that will run Mercedes include American Winward Racing and German Getspeed.

The GT grid is completed by a pair of McLaren 720S GT3s run by British team Optimum Motorsport, who won the 2022 title with Inception Racing.

Photo by: Asian Le Mans Series

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest: “It is a pleasure to see that the Asian Le Mans Series will have a very strong starting grid this season! Several prestigious teams are planning to participate in the championship which starts in Sepang in less than three months. The action will then move to the United Arab Emirates with four races in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It promises to be an exciting season. Let’s start with the opener in Malaysia on December 7th!”

Frederic Lequien, CEO of ALMEM and LMEM: “We are extremely pleased to announce a maximum grid size for this year’s Asian Le Mans Series. The series continues to provide a very interesting programme for both established and new teams, including the welcome arrival of two Chinese teams, Climax Racing and Origine. This season the Asian Le Mans Series has expanded to six 4-hour races and we will continue to work with all stakeholders to enable the series to continue to grow and evolve.”

Stephane Ratel, Founder and CEO of SRO Motorsports Group: “The impressive entry list for the Asian Le Mans Series for 2024/25 once again underlines the growing popularity of motorsport on the continent, following SRO’s record-breaking year. Our collaboration with the ACO is not visible to the outside world, but the close relationship and shared knowledge have undoubtedly contributed to the success of the two major championships in the region, which not only coexist but actively support each other.”

“Of course, my eye is drawn to the 27 GT3 cars entered, some of which are regulars in the GT World Challenge Asia, but the numbers in the LMP2 and LMP3 classes are also noteworthy. Congratulations to Frederic Lequien and his Asian Le Mans Series team.”

#95 TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3: John Hartshorne, Ben Tuck, Jonathan Adam Photo by: Asian Le Mans Series

The 2024/25 Asian Le Mans Series calendar features six races, with double-headers at Sepang International Circuit (6-8 December), Dubai Autodrome (7-9 February) and Yas Marina Circuit (14-16 February).

2024/25 marks the second season for the Asian Le Mans Series as a union between the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), Asian Le Mans Endurance Management (ALMEM) and SRO Motorsports Group.

This agreement sees all parties working closely together to ensure the series continues to grow and deliver outstanding results.

ASIAN LE MANS SERIES 2024/2025: Entry List