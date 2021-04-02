Dubai (Union)

16-year-old contestant Lance Lomanlan blew a surprise, by achieving the top of the Spence Dubai 94 Cycle Challenge in its eleventh edition, ending the race with a time of 2: 11:02, and Michael Testore finished second at 2:11:37, followed by the contestant. Simon Henley is just one second behind.

In the women’s race, Helle Bachofen von Asht, the contestant, managed to finish first with a time of 2:31:15. Both Owen Eilers and Michael Lindqvist were crowned in the inaugural edition of the Dubai Big 5 Challenge after recording the best time in the relay. The BIG5 race includes the training round series and the 94 km main race.

The race started after the great success of the cycling training series that was previously held in Dubai, where the 92 km race provided an opportunity for cycling enthusiasts to practice their favorite sport in a distinctive open atmosphere and across the streets of Dubai to enjoy its stunning views.

The 2021 race track witnessed the addition of new areas, characterized by their creative touches, including the famous global village and the Expo 2020 Dubai area, and Dubai Sports City was the starting and ending point of the enthusiastic race.