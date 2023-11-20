This is the web version of Americanas, the EL PAÍS América newsletter in which it addresses news and ideas with a gender perspective. If you want to subscribe, you can do so. in this link

There are few things more disruptive in Mexico than a man—in our eyes—who proudly paints his lips red and wears colorful skirts with high heels and a rainbow flag fan. And if that young, vital man, whose presence is powerful in itself, is seen comfortable and smiling, taking over a space like that of the Electoral Tribunal of a historically conservative State, then everything becomes more complex. Especially in the second country with the most hate crimes in Latin America.

Mexico is still a prominently homophobic and transphobic society. The sad and alarming figures of hate crimes indicate this. Mexico, after Brazil, is the place in Latin America where trans women and homosexual men are most often disappeared, murdered, attempted, and pushed to suicide, mainly between the ages of 25 and 29.

In every public appearance he made, Ociel Baena Saucedo asked to be named with the non-binary gender ‘elle’ – people who do not identify with being a woman or a man and who understand gender as something more diverse. “I’m not the magistrate, I’m le magistrade, please,” he said over and over again—he repeated it to a fatigue that was no longer even latent—to his interlocutors, who, somewhat confused and with some nervousness, tried to continue with the conversation. Ociel Baena was afraid, yes, but he never stopped denouncing discrimination, attacks and the terror of living in a world that constantly denied him his rights just because of his personal preferences.

Writing or saying le magistrade and doing the conjugations correctly still costs a lot for so many of us, who always try to write with the dignified treatment that circumstances demand of us. However, every time we play an audio or interview with Baena Saucedo, and we see again her insistence that she be named as she requested, we can’t do more than try to do the right thing. And the correct thing would be to respect his decision and appoint him as he requested, because, in addition, his life, his long professional career, and his example now sadly converted into a legacy, were firmly based on that, on the world taking the trouble to name him as I wanted.

For the media, as for the societies in which we belong, it is not a simple task, but we are aware that the times we live in force us to have that conversation. Not only inside our newsrooms and classrooms, but to establish open and receptive communication with the people out there who do us the tremendous favor of reading us, and perhaps, sometimes, of subscribing to our content, listening to the and the activists, young people of all gender identifications—who are the most challenged and scared after the violent death of Baena Saucedo—and also people who do not understand why the words should be modified, professors and academics, institutions specialized in the language and its future. That could be one of the first steps that journalists and the media could take to accompany society on its path towards the dignity of the human being.

Ociel Baena was right: there is no more pleasant and truly beautiful feeling than the people around us referring to us with respect, as a sign that others are there, not for us, but with us, accompanying us on this path, building society and future hand in hand. Respect for what is different that lives in the people around us would then be an immovable principle of dignity. I suppose the magistrate understood it long before all of us.

