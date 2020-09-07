“We start with The voice of the North who found that the North is red, a department which in turn has shifted into an area of ​​active circulation of the virus “, explains Samuel Étienne before highlighting the large number of headlines devoted to the health crisis. “These two traders, Denis and Roselyne, refuse to impose the wearing of masks in their store”, he then explained, presenting the front page of Journal of Saône-et-Loire. At home, customers are in fact invited not to wear a mask if they do not want to. Covid 19 still, with the presentation of the front page Free Midi. Samuel Étienne explains that the newspaper chose its Monday September 7 issue as its title on “the unprecedented re-entry next week for the faculties”. The health protocol implemented at the faculty of Montpellier is the subject of today’s flagship article.

“The mystery of mutilated horses which always makes the front page of our newspapers: Here the front page of South West, because there was a case, a horse found dead in Haute-Vienne “, Then explains Samuel Étienne, before presenting the last headlines of his press review. On the program, the front page ofLightning, where the journalist evokes “the magic of the Tour de France which still operates, and which notes that despite strict health instructions, there are people, and there are masks”. Finally, Samuel Étienne presented the front page of Western Mail, which gives pride of place to the creation of a very special school: “The musical which now has its school in Angers is a first in France a priori, the Higher Academy of the Theater of Angers which opens a unique section in France.”

