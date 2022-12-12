Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

France coach Didier Deschamps succeeded in achieving the goal set for him by the French Football Federation headed by Noel Le Greet, which is qualifying for the semi-finals of the World Cup currently being held in Qatar, after defeating England 2-1 in the “quarter-final” match of the tournament.

Deschamps now has all the cards in his hand, and he alone has the decision to continue his adventure with the “roosters” for more years after the World Cup, or to be satisfied with his achievements over the course of his previous work.

And the newspaper “L’Equipe” revealed that, according to what was agreed upon between Le Greet and Deschamps, the latter had the right to decide his own fate.

The newspaper quoted Le Greet as saying: We are fortunate to have a good “coach” and a technical staff at the highest level, as players always need to be reassured and confident in who is training them.

He added: We have a team of officials at the highest level, and I do not want to talk about what happened in 2021 of matters that disturbed peace, because we talked about that a lot before, and we renewed confidence in the existing apparatus and things are going well, so why do we change ?!

And Le Greet continued, saying: Deschamps has become in a position of strength and lives in a state of happiness and joy with the players, and this is clear to everyone, and therefore the issue of extending his contract depends entirely on his desire.

He commented: It is not easy to find a coach with such efficiency, and accordingly he is the one who decides, and I wish with all my heart that he would say: Yes, even if it was worth a period of reflection on his part.

Deschamps has not yet made any decision regarding his future with the “roosters”, and prefers to wait until the end of the tournament in order to study this issue.

He said in his last press conference after the victory over England: I control myself .. So I am the one who decides, but what I can say now is that I will be present in our next match against Morocco in the semi-finals, and then we will see what can happen, and everything in its time.

He added: It is wonderful to be with the national team, but it is better to wait to know the goals of President Le Jaret, and commented, saying: I am now very happy with what we have achieved and I do not think about anything else.