These are the words of the former presenter of Controcorrente: “We are very different”

Starting October 3, Veronica Gentili will be at the helm of Hyenas together with Max Angioni. These days the former presenter of Against the current gave an interview in which the words spoken towards Belen Rodriguez did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what her words were.

On the occasion of the return of the new edition of Hyenas, on Italia1, Veronica Gentili gave an interview in which she spoke of all her enthusiasm for the start of this new adventure. Among the many topics covered, the former presenter of Against the current he also had the opportunity to expose himself on Belen Rodriguez.

These were the words that Veronica Gentili released on the Argentine showgirl:

I do not know her. I can say about Belen that she is a very good professional: but we are very different, the comparisons they don’t make much sense, they’re just the classic exercise you do with women.

But it didn’t end here. During the interview, Veronica Gentili was asked why Belen Rodriguez she was sent away by Mediaset. To the question, the former presenter of Against the current he responded with these words:

At the beginning it was a bit of a shock because, it’s no mystery, the idea came from the publisher who decided to make a series of transformations in the schedules.

Therefore, according to the words of Veronica Gentili, Belen Rodriguez would have left Mediaset due to the publisher’s decision to implement a real transformation. It must be said that Belen has never exposed herself regarding this matter and many are looking forward to it Argentine showgirl break the silence in order to discover what is really hidden behind the choice to leave Mediaset.