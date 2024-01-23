Le Iene: “The referee will make revelations about alleged anomalies in the refereeing system”

“Exclusively and for the first time in the history of Italian football, a Serie A referee he decided to make some revelations to the microphones of Filippo Roma, denouncing what for him would be serious anomalies In the arbitration system in Italy“. It's the statement from Hyenasin view of the episode which will be broadcast this evening on Italia 1.

Not only. Giulio Golia returns to the topic of end of life by interviewing Marco Cappatotreasurer of the Luca Coscioni Association, and Luca Zaiagovernor of Veneto, where days ago the first Italian bill on assisted suicide was rejected by the Regional Council.

